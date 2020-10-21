Animal Groups Launch Nationwide Ad Campaign Against Illegal Cockfights

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois-based SHowing Animals Respect and Kindness (SHARK) and California-based Humane Farming Association (HFA) have joined forces to expose and eliminate cockfighting. While most of their actions to date have been centered on Kentucky and California, their campaign is now going nationwide.

Ads are starting to run in newspapers in Alabama, Arizona, California, Kentucky, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. More ads are planned to start appearing next week in newspapers in Texas, Louisiana, Missouri, and Ohio.

"Cockfights are illegal in all fifty states and US territories," according to Steve Hindi, President of SHARK. "It is a national embarrassment that they still occur on a widespread basis, especially when there is so much attendant crime, such as illegal drugs, weapons, gangs, and prostitution."

SHARK and HFA successfully shut down a number of cockfights in Kentucky last summer, and have filed a lawsuit in Monterey County, California to stop the illegal raising of fighting roosters.

"Shockingly, the biggest obstacle we've faced so far is that local law enforcement is refusing to do its job," says HFA National Director Bradley Miller. "We've discovered that some local authorities are actually assisting cockfighters in evading the law."

Watch the undercover video of cockfights in KY here: https://www.facebook.com/sharkonlineorg/posts/10157109675921831

About SHARK

SHowing Animals Respect and Kindness (SHARK) is an animal protection organization that works internationally and specializes in high-tech investigations exposing cruelty to a wide variety of animals.

About HFA

The Humane Farming Association (HFA) is dedicated to the protection of farm animals and operates the nation's largest farm-animal sanctuary. Founded in 1985 and over 270,000 members strong, HFA is nationally recognized for its integrity and its groundbreaking anti-cruelty campaigns.

Contact: Steve Hindi (630) 640-1889, [email protected]

