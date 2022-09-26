Animal Growth Promoters Market 2026, Rise In Global Meat Consumption to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Animal Growth Promoters Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.96 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in global meat consumption, the need to protect humans from animal-food-related diseases, and increasing product launches will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Growth Promoters Market 2022-2026

However, regulations related to antibiotics, the increasing popularity of the vegan diet, and the negative impacts of animal growth promoters will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Animal Growth Promoters Market Segmentation

Animal Growth Promoters Market is segmented as below:

Type

Poultry



Livestock



Swine



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Animal Growth Promoters Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our animal growth promoters market report covers the following areas:

Animal Growth Promoters Market size

Animal Growth Promoters Market trends

Animal Growth Promoters Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for natural growth promoters as one of the prime reasons driving the animal growth promoters market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Animal Growth Promoters Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Animal Growth Promoters Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Animal Growth Promoters Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Alltech Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Associated British Foods Plc

BASF SE

Bluestar Adisseo Co.

Bupo Animal Health Pty Ltd.

C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG

Cargill Inc.

Chr Hansen Holding AS

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Kemin Industries Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Animal Growth Promoters Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist animal growth promoters market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the animal growth promoters market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the animal growth promoters market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of animal growth promoters market vendors

Animal Growth Promoters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Indonesia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Bupo Animal Health Pty Ltd., C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Novozymes AS, Novus International Inc., Nutreco NV, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Vetoquinol SA, and Zoetis Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Animal Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Animal Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Animal Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Animal Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Animal Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Animal Type

5.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Poultry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Poultry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Livestock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Livestock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Livestock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Livestock - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Livestock - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Swine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Swine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Animal Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Animal Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alltech Inc.

Exhibit 97: Alltech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Alltech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Alltech Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 100: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Bluestar Adisseo Co.

Exhibit 104: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Key offerings

10.6 C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG

Exhibit 107: C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 108: C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 109: C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 110: C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG - Segment focus

10.7 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 112: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Exhibit 116: Elanco Animal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Elanco Animal Health Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Elanco Animal Health Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 119: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 120: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 122: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.10 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 124: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 125: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 127: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.11 Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Exhibit 129: Phibro Animal Health Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Phibro Animal Health Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Phibro Animal Health Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Phibro Animal Health Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Zoetis Inc.

Exhibit 133: Zoetis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Zoetis Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Zoetis Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Zoetis Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Zoetis Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

