Animal health diagnostics market: Growth opportunities led by Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. and Bio X Diagnostics SA - Technavio

Dec 08, 2022, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal health diagnostics market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,956.81 million during 2022-2027 at a CAGR of 9.63%. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in pet humanization. Furthermore, the growing preference for health monitors is expected to boost market growth.
The report extensively covers the animal health diagnostics market segmentation by type (livestock and companion), end-user (veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and diagnostic centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). Request a sample report
Product Insights and News
- Bio X Diagnostics SA - The company offers animal health diagnostics, namely SmartStrips.
- BioNote Inc. - The company offers animal health diagnostics, namely Vcheck F.
- Eurofins Scientific SE - The company offers animal health diagnostics through its subsidiary Eurofins Technologies Ingenasa.
Animal Health Diagnostics Market - Vendors
The global animal health diagnostics market is fragmented, with the presence of numerous small to large regional and global vendors. The vendors compete on various factors, such as price, availability, brand, and variety. Some of the major vendors in the market are listed below:
- Bio X Diagnostics SA
- BioNote Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Eurolyser Diagnostics GmbH
- FUJIFILM Corp.
- Heska Corp.
- Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd.
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc.
- INDICAL Bioscience GmbH
- Neogen Corp.
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics
- SWISSAVANS AG
- Teco Diagnostics
- URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd.
Animal Health Diagnostics Market - Geographical Landscape
North America is estimated to account for 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the rising humanization of dogs and cats. Moreover, in countries such as the US, the population of millennials is increasing. The rise in the adoption of pets among millennials will further drive market growth in this region.
Animal Health Diagnostics Market - Market Segmentation
The livestock segment is estimated to contribute a significant share to the global market's growth during the forecast period. In rural households, livestock serves as a source of income, food supply, asset saving, employment, and livelihood. It also helps in retaining soil fertility and maintaining agricultural traction. In addition, livestock helps with agricultural diversification along with sustainable agricultural production. The use of livestock and its sub-products is crucial for improving crop production. Livestock is also used for transporting agricultural inputs and outputs. Such factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Download a sample report
What are the key data covered in this animal health diagnostics market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the animal health diagnostics market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the animal health diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the animal health diagnostics market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of animal health diagnostics market vendors
Related Reports:
Companion Animal Healthcare Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The companion animal healthcare market size is expected to grow by USD 9.82 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers companion animal healthcare market segmentation by product (pharmaceuticals and diagnostics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).
Animal Sedative Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The animal sedative market size is expected to increase by USD 190.96 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers animal sedative market segmentation by type (parenteral and oral) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
|
Animal Health Diagnostics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
161
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017 -2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.63%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,956.81 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
9.06
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 58%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Companies profiled
|
Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio X Diagnostics SA, BioNote Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Eurolyser Diagnostics GmbH, FUJIFILM Corp., Heska Corp., Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., INDICAL Bioscience GmbH, Neogen Corp., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, SWISSAVANS AG, Teco Diagnostics, URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd., VCA Inc., Virbac Group, Zoetis Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
