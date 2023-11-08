Animal Health Diagnostics Market is to grow by USD 1.96 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

08 Nov, 2023, 17:45 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal health diagnostics market is expected to grow by USD 1.96 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by type (livestock and companion), end-user (veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and diagnostic centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is projected to contribute 58% by 2027. The growing humanization of dogs and cats is a major factor driving the Americas market. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Health Diagnostics Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Health Diagnostics Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio X Diagnostics SA, BioNote Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Eurolyser Diagnostics GmbH, FUJIFILM Corp., Heska Corp., Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., INDICAL Bioscience GmbH, Neogen Corp., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, SWISSAVANS AG, Teco Diagnostics, URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd., VCA Inc., Virbac Group, Zoetis Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers animal health diagnostics such as Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing and rabies Diagnosis Testing.

To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Animal Health Diagnostics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The animal health diagnostics market share growth by the livestock segment will be significant during the forecast period.  As it provides a source of income, food supply, asset preservation, employment opportunities, and livelihoods, cattle play an essential role in economics and social aspects, particularly for rural households. 

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Animal Health Diagnostics Market: Market Dynamic

Key Driver

  • Increase in pet humanization
  • Rising awareness about zoonotic diseases
  • Increasing dependency on livestock products

The increase in pet humanization is a key factor driving market growth. Humanizing is when you treat your pet as a family member. The number of pets being kept for functional purposes is decreasing with the Millennial generation.

Major Trend

The growing preference for health monitors is a major trend in the global animal health diagnostics market. 

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample report to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The companion diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.59% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 11,029.63 million.

The cancer diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,626.21 million.

What are the key data covered in this animal health diagnostics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the animal health diagnostics market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the animal health diagnostics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the animal health diagnostics market in North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of animal health diagnostics market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market size to grow by USD 47.82 billion between 2023 - 2028| Driven by Rising popularity of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy- Technavio

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market size to grow by USD 47.82 billion between 2023 - 2028| Driven by Rising popularity of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy- Technavio

The Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market size increased by USD 47.82 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.28% during the forecast period, according...
Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market size to grow by USD 327.56 million from 2023 to 2028; The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Absco Sheds, Backyard Products LLC and Backyard Storage Solutions LLC, and many more - Technavio

Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market size to grow by USD 327.56 million from 2023 to 2028; The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Absco Sheds, Backyard Products LLC and Backyard Storage Solutions LLC, and many more - Technavio

The residential outdoor storage products market is estimated to grow by USD 327.56 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.82%. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Animals & Pets

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.