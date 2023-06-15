Animal Health Diagnostics Market size to grow by USD 1,956.81 million from 2022 to 2027, Increase in pet humanization to boost the growth in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global animal health diagnostics market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,956.81 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period. The increase in pet humanization is the major factor that drives the global animal health diagnostics market growth. The increasing humanization of pets by families is one of the primary factors that drive the global market. Humanization refers to the treatment of pets like members of the family and with millennials, the practice of keeping pets for functional purposes is decreasing. Rather than that, pets are increasingly adopted as members of urban families. For instance, today, most people do not expect their dogs to sleep outside the house and protect them. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Health Diagnostics Market 2023-2027

Animal health diagnostics market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global animal health diagnostics market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer animal health diagnostics in the market are Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio X Diagnostics SA, BioNote Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Eurolyser Diagnostics GmbH, FUJIFILM Corp., Heska Corp., Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., INDICAL Bioscience GmbH, Neogen Corp., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, SWISSAVANS AG, Teco Diagnostics, URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd., VCA Inc., Virbac Group, Zoetis Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers animal health diagnostics such as Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing, Rabies Diagnosis Testing.

Bio X Diagnostics SA - The company offers animal health diagnostics namely SmartStrips.

BioNote Inc. - The company offers animal health diagnostics namely Vcheck F.

Animal Health Diagnostics Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (livestock and companion), end-user (veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and diagnostic centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the livestock segment is estimated to be significant during the forecast period. In rural households, livestock serves as a source of income, food supply, asset saving, employment, and livelihood. It also helps in retaining soil fertility and maintaining agricultural traction. In addition, livestock helps with agricultural diversification along with sustainable agricultural production. Furthermore, the use of livestock and its sub-products is crucial for improving crop production. Livestock is also used for transporting agricultural inputs and outputs. Hence, such factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global animal health diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global animal health diagnostics market.

North America is estimated to account for 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to factors such as the rising humanization of dogs and cats. Moreover, in countries such as the US, the population of millennials is increasing. The rise in the adoption of pets among millennials will further drive market growth in this region.

Animal Health Diagnostics Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The growing preference for health monitors is an emerging trend in the global animal health diagnostics market.

To penetrate both the pet sector and the livestock industry by sourcing their innovations from startups, major animal health companies are creating opportunities for the technology.

The IoT changes the way in which animal healthcare was approached previously.

There is a rise in demand for health monitors and wearable activity, as well as video-enabled engagement and remote monitoring, in the pet sector.

Hence, such trends influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The rising cost of animal healthcare is a primary challenge hindering the global animal health diagnostics market growth.

There is a significant increase in the cost of routine and surgical vet visits.

Also, there is a large percentage of pet owners in the US that are below the poverty line and cannot afford the high veterinarian costs.

Advanced technology, increased preventive care, and liability concerns among doctors are some of the other reasons for the high costs.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of veterinary diagnostics during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Animal Health Diagnostics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the animal health diagnostics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the animal health diagnostics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the animal health diagnostics market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of animal health diagnostics market vendors

The companion animal healthcare market size is expected to grow by USD 9.82 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers companion animal healthcare market segmentation by product (pharmaceuticals and diagnostics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Rising pet ownership is one of the major drivers impacting the companion animal healthcare market growth.

The animal sedative market size is expected to increase by USD 190.96 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers animal sedative market segmentation by type (parenteral and oral) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). One of the key factors driving growth in the animal sedative market is the increasing prevalence of animal diseases.

Animal Health Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,956.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 58% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio X Diagnostics SA, BioNote Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Eurolyser Diagnostics GmbH, FUJIFILM Corp., Heska Corp., Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., INDICAL Bioscience GmbH, Neogen Corp., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, SWISSAVANS AG, Teco Diagnostics, URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd., VCA Inc., Virbac Group, Zoetis Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

