Animal Health Market to be Worth $92.8 Billion by 2030: Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global animal health market size is projected to reach USD 92.8 billion by the year 2030, advancing at a steady CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The market growth is expected to be aided primarily by the rising incidences of zoonotic diseases that occur due to contact with animals, along with the growing involvement of technology in the development of products and services.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The rising significance of nutritious animal-sourced food across the globe, coupled with government initiatives to improve the health and performance of production animals, are significant drivers of the animal health market.

In terms of product, the others segment, which includes veterinary telehealth and software, as well as livestock monitoring solutions, is expected to advance at the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the projection period, aided by the increased investments in R&D to launch advanced products and services.

With regards to type, the production animal segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the assessment period, as government plans of achieving complete food security have propelled food production on a large scale and enhanced livestock rearing.

The point-of-care/in-house testing end-use segment in the animal health market is projected to showcase strong growth in the coming years, owing to the increasing awareness among animal owners regarding preventative health. For instance, ELISA is a notable PoC test that is used for the diagnosis of heartworm.

The animal health market in North America has been a significant contributor to global revenue, on account of the significant measures undertaken by animal welfare organizations in the region to improve and enhance overall animal health. Additionally, technological progress by companies as well as the rising number of pet owners in the region further help expand the industry.

has been a significant contributor to global revenue, on account of the significant measures undertaken by animal welfare organizations in the region to improve and enhance overall animal health. Additionally, technological progress by companies as well as the rising number of pet owners in the region further help expand the industry. The market is highly consolidated, and the advent of the coronavirus pandemic did not have a severe impact in this area, in spite of supply chain issues. On the contrary, companies have been consistently improving their positioning through strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches. For instance, in August 2021 , Kindred Biosciences was acquired by Elanco, which aided in strengthening the latter's innovation, portfolio, and productivity (IPP) strategy.

Animal Health Market Growth & Trends

Companies have been compelled to increase the production levels of pharmaceutical drugs in order to address the increasing disease prevalence in production as well as companion animals, while there have also been constant initiatives and measures on part of governments to offer support to the industry through the formulation of programs.

There has been a growing urgency to undertake livestock adoption on a large scale, in order to expand the global food supply. As per the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the global population is set to increase to 9.7 billion by 2050, and as of now, close to 800 million people remain undernourished. An increase in the production of animal-based food items can be achieved by ensuring proper animal performance and yield, which will ultimately increase the affordability of these products in the market.

When it comes to companion animals, the adoption of pets such as cats and dogs has witnessed a healthy increase globally, especially during the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to SPCA, Los Angeles, the adoption rate of pets doubled in June 2020, reaching 10-13 per day. As pet care involves the timely administration of vaccines along with other products and services, the market for animal health has grown substantially in the past couple of years.

The companies involved in the animal health industry undertake conventional strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, expansions, and collaborative research, in order to generate revenue and achieve growth. The COVID-19 pandemic did not have much of an impact on these companies despite supply chain concerns, with IDEXX reporting a 12% increase in its year-on-year revenue, enabled by developments in its Companion Animal Group diagnostics department. Such developments are expected to grow stronger in the coming years, with the competition among major names expected to stiffen as a result of growth strategies.

Animal Health Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global animal health market on the basis of animal type, product, distribution channel, end use, and region:

Animal Health Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Production Animal

Poultry



Swine



Cattle



Sheep & Goats



Fish

Companion Animal

Dogs



Cats



Horses



Others

Animal Health Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines



DNA Vaccines



Recombinant Vaccines



Inactivated Vaccines



Others

Pharmaceuticals

Parasiticides



Anti-infectives



Anti-inflammatory



Analgesics



Others

Medicinal Feed Additives

Diagnostics

Instruments



Consumables

Equipment & Disposables

Critical Care Consumables



Anesthesia Equipment



Fluid Management Equipment



Temperature Management Equipment



Rescue & Resuscitation Equipment



Research Equipment



Patient Monitoring Equipment

Others

Veterinary Telehealth



Veterinary Software



Livestock Monitoring

Animal Health Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

E-commerce

Retail

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Animal Health Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing

Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Animal Health Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Russia



Spain



Netherlands



Switzerland



Sweden



Ireland



Poland

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Indonesia



Thailand



Australia



South Korea



Philippines



Malaysia



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey



Iran



United Arab Emirates



Israel

List of Key Players in the Animal Health Market

Merck Animal Health

Ceva Santé Animale

Vetoquinol S.A.

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

IDEXX

Elanco

Heska Corporation

Virbac

B.Braun Vet Care

Covetrus

DRE Veterinary

Televet

Mars Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Bimeda, Inc.

Midmark Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

IDVet

