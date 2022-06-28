Animal Healthcare Market: Evolving Opportunities with Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc and Elanco Animal Health Inc. | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics

The rise in pet ownership is one of the major factors propelling the animal healthcare market's expansion. With nearly two out of every five households having a dog, dogs continue to be the most common form of pet. With almost three in ten families owning a cat, cats were the next most popular form of pet. One of the factors contributing to the rise in pet ownership for companionship and enjoyment is the rise in disposable income. The focus has shifted to improving health services for these animals as people have begun to see these pets as members of the family.

However, contamination of animal source foods is one of the key challenges hindering the animal healthcare market growth

Major Animal Healthcare Companies:

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bayer AG

C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Heska Corp.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Norbrook Laboratories Ltd.

Virbac SA

Zoetis Inc.

Animal Healthcare Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)

Pharmaceutical - size and forecast 2021-2025

Feed additive - size and forecast 2021-2025

Biologicals - size and forecast 2021-2025

Animal Healthcare Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2025

- size and forecast 2021-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2025

- size and forecast 2021-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2025

- size and forecast 2021-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2021-2025

Animal Healthcare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 7.98 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bayer AG, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Heska Corp., Merck & Co. Inc., Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Virbac SA, and Zoetis Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

