Animal healthcare market size to increase by USD 9,492.82 million: North America will account for 40% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal healthcare market by product, animal type, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% and register an incremental growth of USD 9,492.82 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Company profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Healthcare Market 2023-2027

The animal healthcare market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

APA United Nano Technology Co. Ltd.: The company offers solutions for animal healthcare, including shampoo, pet gel, daily food, and other items.

The company offers solutions for animal healthcare, including shampoo, pet gel, daily food, and other items. Biogenesis Bago SA: The company offers solutions for animal healthcare, including antibiotics, vitamins and minerals, and other daily usage items.

The company offers solutions for animal healthcare, including antibiotics, vitamins and minerals, and other daily usage items. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH: The company offers solutions for animal healthcare, including medicinal products such as Aftopor, Arti-cell Forte, Aservo, and Avinew.

The company offers solutions for animal healthcare, including medicinal products such as Aftopor, Arti-cell Forte, Aservo, and Avinew. Cargill Inc.: The company offers solutions for animal healthcare under the brand names Diamond V, EWOS, Nutrena, and Provimi.

The company offers solutions for animal healthcare under the brand names Diamond V, EWOS, Nutrena, and Provimi. Ceva Sante Animale: The company offers solutions for animal healthcare by focusing on disease prevention.

The company offers solutions for animal healthcare by focusing on disease prevention. Chanelle Pharma Group

Covetrus Inc.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global animal healthcare market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 40% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is driven by pet humanization because of increasing disposable incomes. In the US, around 84 million households own a pet. These pets require animal healthcare products for the treatment of conditions such as otitis externa, diabetes mellitus, and cardiovascular diseases. The trend of pet ownership is likely to continue during the forecast period, which will increase the demand for various animal healthcare products.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in animal ownership, the rise in the incidence of zoonotic diseases, and the increasing use of organic tracing elements for improving livestock production. However, contamination of animal-source foods is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, feed additive, and biologicals. The pharmaceutical segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). held the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on animal type, the market is segmented into livestock and companion animals.

Related reports:

The animal intestinal health market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.08% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,587.98 million. The rising awareness regarding animals' intestinal health is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations regarding different feed additives may impede the market growth.

The animal sedative market size is expected to increase by USD 190.96 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%. This report extensively covers animal sedative market segmentation by type (parenteral and oral) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging

technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to

Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this animal healthcare market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the animal healthcare market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the animal healthcare market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of animal healthcare market vendors

Animal Healthcare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,492.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled APA United Nano Technology Co. Ltd., Avante Health Solutions, Bimeda Inc., Biogenesis Bago SA, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cargill Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Chanelle Pharma Group, Covetrus Inc., Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Heska Corp., Hester Biosciences Ltd., Merck KGaA, Midmark Corp., Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Phibro Animal Health Corp., SeQuent, Virbac Group, and Zoetis Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Animal Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global animal healthcare market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global animal healthcare market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Animal type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Animal type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Feed additive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Feed additive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Feed additive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Feed additive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Feed additive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Biologicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Biologicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Biologicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Biologicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Biologicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Animal Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Animal Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Animal Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Animal Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Animal Type

7.3 Livestock - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Livestock - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Livestock - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Livestock - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Livestock - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Companion animals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Companion animals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Companion animals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Companion animals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Companion animals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Animal Type

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Animal Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 APA United Nano Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: APA United Nano Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: APA United Nano Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: APA United Nano Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Biogenesis Bago SA

Exhibit 111: Biogenesis Bago SA - Overview



Exhibit 112: Biogenesis Bago SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Biogenesis Bago SA - Key offerings

12.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Exhibit 114: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 115: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 117: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus

12.6 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 119: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Ceva Sante Animale

Exhibit 123: Ceva Sante Animale - Overview



Exhibit 124: Ceva Sante Animale - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Ceva Sante Animale - Key offerings

12.8 Chanelle Pharma Group

Exhibit 126: Chanelle Pharma Group - Overview



Exhibit 127: Chanelle Pharma Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Chanelle Pharma Group - Key offerings

12.9 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

Exhibit 129: Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc - Overview



Exhibit 130: Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc - Segment focus

12.10 Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Exhibit 133: Elanco Animal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Elanco Animal Health Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Elanco Animal Health Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Heska Corp.

Exhibit 136: Heska Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Heska Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Heska Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Heska Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Heska Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Hester Biosciences Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Hester Biosciences Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hester Biosciences Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Hester Biosciences Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Hester Biosciences Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 145: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 146: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 148: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

12.14 Norbrook Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Norbrook Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Norbrook Laboratories Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Norbrook Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Exhibit 153: Phibro Animal Health Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Phibro Animal Health Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Phibro Animal Health Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Phibro Animal Health Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Virbac Group

Exhibit 157: Virbac Group - Overview



Exhibit 158: Virbac Group - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Virbac Group - Key news



Exhibit 160: Virbac Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Virbac Group - Segment focus

12.17 Zoetis Inc.

Exhibit 162: Zoetis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Zoetis Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Zoetis Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Zoetis Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio