Animal Intestinal Health Market 2023-2027: Growth Opportunities led by AB Agri Ltd. and Agrihealth Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal intestinal health market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,587.98 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.08%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a sample

report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Intestinal Health Market 2023-2027

Chart and data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-O-Y growth of animal intestinal health market

The market is segmented by type (probiotics, phytogenics, prebiotics, and immunostimulants) and source (plant-based and microbial).

and Based on type, the probiotics segment will be the largest segment in terms of market growth during the forecast period.

the will be the largest segment in terms of market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the benefits offered by probiotics . One of these benefits includes an increase in animal growth, immunological response, nutrient digestibility and absorption, gut microbiota composition, and meat quality.

is primarily attributed to the . One of these benefits includes an increase in animal growth, immunological response, nutrient digestibility and absorption, gut microbiota composition, and meat quality. Probiotics account for a significant portion of feed supplements used in the cattle industry. They also help improve cattle performance and are safe and effective alternatives to antibiotics.

To procure the data - Buy report!

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The bargaining power of buyers and suppliers and the threat of new entrants, rivalry, and substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

Find Technavio's exclusive analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The animal intestinal health market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below –

Agrihealth Ltd.

Alltech Inc.

Anco Animal Nutrition Competence

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Arm and Hammer Animal and Food

Beneo GmbH

Bluestar Adisseo Co.

Cargill Inc.

Chr Hansen Holding AS

Dr. Eckel Animal Nutrition

Evonik Industries AG

International Flavors and Fragrances

Kemin Industries Inc.

Lesaffre and Cie

Novozymes AS

Download a sample report

Rising awareness regarding the intestinal health of animals is notably driving the animal intestinal health market growth

The rising awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of animal protein, such as improved bone health, better immunity, and reduction in protein deficiencies, is driving the growth of the global animal intestinal health market. Many companies offer dietary supplements to farmers to improve the health of livestock. Moreover, veterinarians and nutritionists advise farmers and consumers to reduce the use of antibiotics. Hence, the demand for animal intestinal health supplements has increased due to the rise in awareness. These factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Chart and data table on historical market size (2017-2021), historic industry size, and

analysis of vendors and countries

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

Asia is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in the production and consumption of meat and dairy products in Asia is expected to increase the livestock population in the region. Thus, the animal feed required for the healthy maintenance of livestock is expected to expand the market's growth during the forecast period.

is estimated to contribute Moreover, the rise in the production and consumption of meat and dairy products in is expected to increase the livestock population in the region. Thus, the animal feed required for the healthy maintenance of livestock is expected to expand the market's growth during the forecast period. The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 had a negative impact on the market in the region. However, owing to the resumption of business and industrial activities and the availability of vaccines in 2021, the sales of meat and dairy products increased. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on the market dynamics and segmentations, view a PDF sample!

Related reports -

Companion animal healthcare market by product and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 9.82 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (pharmaceuticals and diagnostics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). To get more exclusive research insights: View summary of the report

Animal sedative market by type and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 190.96 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.85%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The increasing prevalence of diseases among animals is one of the key factors driving the market growth. To get more exclusive research insights: View summary of the report

Register today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this animal intestinal health market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the animal intestinal health market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the animal intestinal health market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the animal intestinal health market across Asia , North America , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of animal intestinal health market vendors

Animal Intestinal Health Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 151 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,587.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing contribution Asia at 35% Key countries US, Germany, China, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled AB Agri Ltd., Agrihealth Ltd., Alltech Inc., Anco Animal Nutrition Competence, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arm and Hammer Animal and Food, Beneo GmbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Dr. Eckel Animal Nutrition, Evonik Industries AG, International Flavors and Fragrances, Kemin Industries Inc., Land O Lakes Inc., Lesaffre and Cie, Novozymes AS, Nutreco NV, Unique Biotech Ltd., and Koninklijke DSM NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global animal intestinal health market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global animal intestinal health market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Source Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Source Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Probiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Probiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Phytogenics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Phytogenics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Phytogenics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Phytogenics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Phytogenics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Prebiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Prebiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Prebiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Prebiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Prebiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Immunostimulants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Immunostimulants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Immunostimulants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Immunostimulants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Immunostimulants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Source

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Source



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Source

7.3 Plant based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Plant based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Plant based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Plant based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Plant based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Microbial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Microbial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Microbial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Microbial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Microbial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Source ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB Agri Ltd.

Exhibit 112: AB Agri Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: AB Agri Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: AB Agri Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Agrihealth Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Agrihealth Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Agrihealth Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Agrihealth Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Alltech Inc.

Exhibit 118: Alltech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Alltech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Alltech Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Anco Animal Nutrition Competence

Exhibit 121: Anco Animal Nutrition Competence - Overview



Exhibit 122: Anco Animal Nutrition Competence - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Anco Animal Nutrition Competence - Key offerings

12.7 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 124: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Arm and Hammer Animal and Food

Exhibit 128: Arm and Hammer Animal and Food - Overview



Exhibit 129: Arm and Hammer Animal and Food - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Arm and Hammer Animal and Food - Key offerings

12.9 Beneo GmbH

Exhibit 131: Beneo GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 132: Beneo GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Beneo GmbH - Key offerings

12.10 Bluestar Adisseo Co.

Exhibit 134: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Key offerings

12.11 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 137: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Chr Hansen Holding AS

Exhibit 141: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 142: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key news



Exhibit 144: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Segment focus

12.13 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 146: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 147: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 149: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

12.14 International Flavors and Fragrances

Exhibit 151: International Flavors and Fragrances - Overview



Exhibit 152: International Flavors and Fragrances - Business segments



Exhibit 153: International Flavors and Fragrances - Key news



Exhibit 154: International Flavors and Fragrances - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: International Flavors and Fragrances - Segment focus

12.15 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 156: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 157: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 159: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

12.16 Novozymes AS

Exhibit 161: Novozymes AS - Overview



Exhibit 162: Novozymes AS - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Novozymes AS - Key news



Exhibit 164: Novozymes AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Novozymes AS - Segment focus

12.17 Nutreco NV

Exhibit 166: Nutreco NV - Overview



Exhibit 167: Nutreco NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Nutreco NV - Key news



Exhibit 169: Nutreco NV - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio