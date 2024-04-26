Animal Intestinal Health Market size to record USD 1.58 billion growth from 2023-2027, Rise in the adoption of natural growth promoters is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global animal intestinal health market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.58 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.08% during the forecast period.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Intestinal Health Market 2023-2027

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Rise in the adoption of natural growth promoters:

Investing in making animals grow better and healthier opens up lots of opportunities for businesses. There are two main kinds of stuff that help animals grow: antibiotics and other things like probiotics and prebiotics.



Antibiotics are drugs that kill bacteria and help animals grow better when given in small amounts. But using antibiotics too much can make bacteria resistant to them, which is bad for both animals and people who eat their food.



The EU wants to ban antibiotics in animal feed because people are getting more aware of the problems they cause. Instead, they want to use natural things like probiotics and prebiotics to help animals grow better and stay healthy. This change is expected to make the market for these natural growth helpers grow a lot in the future.

For more detailed insights on the market trends with forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021)- Buy This Report Now

Major Challenges:

Stringent regulations regarding different feed additives

Different organizations like the FDA, CVM, WHO, EC, EFSA, APVMA, NHPD, and ANVISA make strict rules about what goes into animal feed. These rules make it hard for companies to develop new products because they have to follow long and complicated approval processes.



In some places, like the EU and the US, they've banned using antibiotics to help animals grow faster. This means companies have to find new ways to make animal feed. Regulatory bodies like EFSA and FDA are looking for better, more eco-friendly additives for animal feed.



But this makes it tough for the feed industry to grow because they have to keep up with all the new rules and find new ways to make their products.

To know more about the market opportunities impacted by market dynamics, click here to- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Analyst Review

The Animal Intestinal Health Market encompasses a range of products and solutions aimed at optimizing gut health and nutrient digestion in livestock, including cattle, poultry, and swine. These animals' digestive tracts play a crucial role in nutrient absorption and host metabolism, which in turn contributes to energy production and the overall health of the animal.

The market includes various offerings such as probiotics, prebiotics, phytogenics, and immunostimulants. These products support the microbiome, defense mechanisms, and feed palatability, enhancing the livestock production of meat and dairy. In the context of the veterinary healthcare industry, antibiotics continue to be a significant tool for managing pathogenic bacteria. However, there is a growing emphasis on alternative, plant-derived solutions to promote animal health and wellbeing.

Market Overview

The Animal Intestinal Health Market encompasses a range of products and services designed to promote optimal gut health in various animal species. These include probiotics, prebiotics, digestive enzymes, and nutraceuticals. The market caters to cats, dogs, horses, poultry, and other livestock. Digestive issues such as bloating, diarrhea, and constipation are common concerns addressed by these products. Nutrients like fiber, minerals, and vitamins play crucial roles in maintaining intestinal health.

The market also focuses on research and development to create effective and innovative solutions. The demand for these products is driven by increasing pet ownership, rising awareness of animal health, and the need for natural alternatives to veterinary treatments.

To understand more about this market report- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Type

Probiotics



Phytogenics



Prebiotics



Immunostimulants

Geography

Asia



North America



Europe



Rest Of World (ROW)

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio