Animal Island Learning Adventure (AILA) Offers Free Preschool Learning Library via YouTube

"Our mission at DMAI is to lift humanity with holistic cognitive AI, starting with our youngest children. We're honored to play a small role in shaping the next generation of leaders, professionals and learners who solve problems through critical thinking and creativity," said Helen Thomas, CEO of DMAI, Inc. "It's our hope that by providing free educational content we will foster greater equity and inclusion and open up the magical world of learning for all children."

While the importance of early childhood education is clear, families, caretakers and educators are in desperate search for education resources that are reputable, affordable and engaging. Over the course of the last year, AILA preschool learning system has published more than 5,500 videos to its YouTube channel, which have been met immediately by an incredible response — with the channel receiving over 3M total views, and 1M of which stemming from a single preschool learning video.

In addition to offering its free online curriculum, the company launched an innovative pilot program, which donated its first learning product — AILA Sit & Play™ with Read Aloud Stories book, 250 Words book and Preschool Posters — to 20 underserved preschools and daycare centers across the U.S. AILA's unique preschool learning system combines a toddler-friendly device, cognitive AI, and engaging, original content to deliver the right content at the right time.

About DMAI, Inc.

DMAI, Inc. is the next-generation cognitive AI technology company that develops education platforms to deliver the right content at the right time starting with its first product, Animal Island Learning Adventure (AILA) Preschool Learning System, to help parents, teachers and caregivers prepare toddlers and preschoolers for kindergarten through cloud-based learning adaptive for each child's learning journey.

Contact:

Sarah Collins

The Hoffman Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE DMAI DBA Animal Island Learning Adventure AILA

Related Links

https://dm.ai/

