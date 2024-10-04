ANIMAL NATURE FUTURE FILM FESTIVAL 2024-SHOWCASING AND CELEBRATING THE UPLIFTING POWER OF NATURE AND THE FUTURE

27th September to 5th October

London wide screenings and events at cinema and ecological centres

Opening night UK film premiere of Dogs On Trial at Curzon Soho

Festival with worldwide animal and nature conservation stories from 32 countries

Charity art event on healing power of animals at Museum of London

Therapy dog healing workshops and demonstrations

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Animal Nature Future Film Festival (ANFFF) runs from 27th September to 5th October across cinemas and ecological centers in London. Curated by Kean Cao, this year's festival includes 20 main events featuring film screenings, expert forums, VIP art nights, and therapy dog screenings. Free public screenings are also held at nearly 10 UK universities and communities, with a "Cinema for All" ethos symbolized by a fallen leaf.

The festival opens on September 27 at Curzon Soho cinema with the UK premiere of Dog on Trial (Cannes Palm Dog Award winner). Guests include Toby Rose (founder of Palm Dog and Fido Awards), with a post-screening discussion featuring French director Laetitia Dosch and the lead dog actor Kodi.

ANFFF emphasizes Asian ecological stories this year, highlighted by Qin Bo's A Green Trip during a forum on ecological conservation. BBC and Netflix filmmakers join discussions at the Barbican Centre on the future of sustainable and international co-productions, with a global focus on eco-films.

The festival presents seven feature-length films (five UK premieres) and 40 short films around themes like biodiversity, wildlife, and the Anthropocene. Chongjin Gan, the festival curator, stresses the importance of films on animals and ecology, revealing life's hidden aspects and our intrinsic connections with nature.

With a recycled mascot of a pangolin, ANFFF focuses on endangered wildlife, connecting diverse artists and charities. Kean Cao highlights the festival's mission to promote positive narratives about animals and nature, fostering collaboration and innovation.

ANFFF partners with 30 global charities, hosting a charity art night at the Museum of London with artists from Asia, Europe, and Africa, like Amber Tyldesley and Alicia Hayden. The event emphasizes art's role in animal conservation, featuring collaborations between artists, audiences, and charities.

The festival concludes with "Cherished Bond Between Humans and Dogs," where therapy dog screenings demonstrate their role in stress relief and rehabilitation, with over 100 attendees engaging with therapy dogs. Supported by the BFI Lottery Fund and Cinema For All, ANFFF promotes mutual care between humans and animals.

