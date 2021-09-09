Animal owners and primary care veterinarians have a fresh resource tool with the relaunch of the VetSpecialists.com website.

"We are very excited about the relaunch of VetSecialists.com. ACVIM's staff and volunteers have worked diligently to update the quality and experience of the site for all its visitors. The primary objective for this newly updated website is to be the leading source of information for the animal owning public as it pertains to diseases of their pets, farm animals and/or horses," said Bill Tyrrell, DVM, DACVIM (Cardiology), Vetspecialists.com Subcommittee Co-Chair.

Animal owners and primary care veterinarians have a fresh resource tool with the relaunch of the VetSpecialists.com

The Triad of Care is the relationship between the animal owner, the primary care veterinarian and the Board-certified veterinary specialist. With shared trust and clear communication, the three can make informed decisions about the best outcome for the animal's health as a team.

"Additionally, the website provides animal owners and pet parents the ability to quickly find high-level, advanced veterinary specialty medicine care in in their geographic region," added Zachary Wright, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology), VetSpecialists.com Subcommittee Co-Chair.

As part of the website redevelopment comes a collection of new and updated animal health pieces. These are written by veterinary specialists and are designed to address common conditions, treatments and frequently asked questions. New content is added regularly to keep abreast of the most cutting-edge information.

"The articles on VetSpecialists.com are authored by Board-certified veterinary specialists and are consistently revised to account for the latest knowledge available, making them a valuable resource for animal owners searching for information on their pet's condition. We look forward to continuing to build our Animal Health Articles collection with new articles from ACVIM Diplomates," Christine Swanson, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology), VetSpecialists.com Subcommittee Member.

VetSpecialists.com features useful tools for large and small animal owners, such as:

A comprehensive directory of Board-certified veterinary specialists

An article collection of small and large animal diseases, conditions, treatments and procedures

Information about the training and credentials of Board-certified veterinary specialists

Education about the Triad of Care and the cooperation that occurs between primary care veterinarians and Board-certified veterinary specialists

A new VetSpecialists.com blog for content that goes beyond animal health conditions

A robust FAQ section to help animal owners make the best decision in their animal's treatment

A series of success stories and videos featuring animals that received life-saving treatment from veterinary specialists

About VetSpecialists.com

VetSpecialists.com was developed in 2015 by the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) to provide education about diseases and conditions affecting animals and to increase awareness of veterinary specialty medicine to the animal-owning community. To find a veterinary specialist, please use the Search for a Veterinary Specialist Tool powered by VetSpecialists.com.

About the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM)

Based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) is the certifying organization for veterinary specialists in cardiology, large animal internal medicine, neurology, oncology and small animal internal medicine. With more than 3,000 members, the ACVIM is dedicated to improving the lives of animals and people through education, training and certification of specialists in veterinary internal medicine, discovery and dissemination of new medical knowledge and increasing public awareness of advances in veterinary medical care. To learn more, visit ACVIM.org.

