ANIMAL PAK LAUNCHES THE ANIMAL STRENGTH CHALLENGE WITH OVER $30,000 IN CASH AND PRIZES UP FOR GRABS

Animal, the Legacy Brand in Strength Sports, Launches Challenge Offering Lifters a Platform to Showcase Both Power and Creativity

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Pak, a leader in hardcore strength and performance supplements, officially kicks off the Animal Strength Challenge today, with over $30,000 in total cash prizes available across multiple winners. With the opportunity to win up to $10,000 in individual awards, the challenge promises fierce competition and big rewards.

Participants can sign up now and post their video entries through October 31, 2024, for the opportunity to win over $10,000 in prizes in categories including:

Join the Animal Strength Challenge to showcase your personal power and lifting creativity. Compete to win over $10,000 in prizes. Enter by submitting your personal best in any of the three major lifts: squat, bench press, or deadlift.

Strongest Lift – Male Winner

Strongest Lift – Female Winner

Creative Lift – Single Winner

Winners will receive not only cash prizes but also $500 in supplements, $300 in Animal merchandise, and a coveted feature on Animal's social media channels. There are two contest categories, and participants can post up to six videos. Contestants may submit three different lift videos (one Squat, one Bench Press, and/or one Deadlift) for the Strongest Lift Category, and three different lift videos for the Creative Category.

"The Animal Strength Challenge is more than just a contest; it's about redefining personal power and pushing the limits of what you can achieve," said Kimberly Harrison-Senter, Head of Brand Marketing at Universal Nutrition. "We're excited to see how lifters across the globe rise to the challenge and express their strength and creativity."

To enter the contest, participants must register at www.animalpak.com/pages/strength-challenge and post their video entries in accordance with the contest rules. Official rules can be found at the same link.

A panel of elite judges, including some of the most respected figures in bodybuilding and powerlifting, will evaluate the entries:

Evan Centopani , IFBB Pro and former Olympia competitor

, IFBB Pro and former competitor John Haack , powerlifting world record holder

, powerlifting world record holder John Jewett , IFBB Pro and Olympia competitor

, IFBB Pro and competitor Renee Jewett , IFBB Wellness Pro

, IFBB Wellness Pro Nadia Stowers , 81kg World's Strongest Woman

, 81kg World's Strongest Woman Monica Granda , elite powerlifter and influencer

, elite powerlifter and influencer Tyson Ridenour , national deadlift record holder

, national deadlift record holder Dan Green , powerlifting world record holder

The contest closes at 11:59 PM EST on October 31, 2024, and winners will be announced 30 days after the contest ends.

About Animal Nutrition: Animal Nutrition is a leading provider of premium sports nutrition supplements, dedicated to helping athletes and fitness enthusiasts achieve their goals. With a focus on quality ingredients and innovative formulations, Animal Nutrition strives to deliver products that support peak performance and overall well-being. For more information about Animal Nutrition or to order, visit https:www.animalpak.com

SOURCE Universal Nutrition