Animal Parasiticides Global Market is Projected to Reach $14.1 Billion by 2030: Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Disorders Spark Demand for Animal Parasiticides

The global market for Animal Parasiticides estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ectoparasiticides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Endoparasiticides segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Animal Parasiticides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Veterinary Parasiticides: An Introduction

General Characteristics of Animal Parasiticides

Most Common Chemical Classes of Veterinary Parasiticides: An Overview

Classification of Ectoparasiticides

Different Delivery Forms of Ectoparasiticides

Classification of Endoparasiticides

Different Delivery Forms of Anthelmintics

An Insight into Formulations of Veterinary Parasiticides

Proportion of Non-Active Ingredients in Different Antiparasitic Product Formulations

Original and Generic Antiparasitics

Original Antiparasitics

Generic Antiparasitics

Animal Parasiticides: Vital for the Treatment of Parasitic Diseases in Animals

Animal Parasiticides Market to Witness Healthy Growth

Ectoparasiticides: The Largest Product Segment

Food-Producing Animals: The Major End-Use Segment for Animal Parasiticides

Developed Regions Lead the Global Animal Parasiticide Market

Animal Parasiticides - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Ectoparasiticides (Product) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Awareness about Animal Healthcare and Increased Spending on Animal Healthcare Products and Medication Augurs and Well for Animal Parasiticides Market

Animal Healthcare Market Worldwide: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Disorders Spark Demand for Animal Parasiticides

Rising Adoption of Pets and Companion Animals Fuels Demand for Animal Parasiticides

Pet Population Worldwide: Number of Dogs and Cats in Million for the Years 2017 and 2018

Global Pet Dog Population: Number of Pet Dogs by Select Countries in Million for the Year 2018

Global Pet Cat Population (2018): Number of Pet Cats by Select Countries in Million for the Year 2018

With Demand for Protein Rich, Animal-Derived Foods Continuing to Grow, Parasiticides Market is Poised for Growth

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Per Capita Meat Consumption in Kg/ Per Person /Year by Region by Meat Type for 2015-2017

/Year by Region by Meat Type for 2015-2017 Global Protein Consumption: Breakdown of Meat Consumption in 1,000 Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) for the Years 2015-2019

Sustained Increase in Number of Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Regions Drives Sales of Parasiticides

Number of Veterinarians in the US by Gender for the Years 2016, 2017 and 2018

Trend towards Vegetarian Diet Hampers Market Growth

Countries with Highest Proportion of Vegetarian Diet: Vegetarianism as % of Total Population for the Year 2018

Regulations Restricting Use of Parasiticides for Food-Producing Animals Impedes Demand Growth

Developing Oral Forms of Ectoparasiticides: An Area of Focus for Market Players

Resistance to Antiparasitics in Animals: A Major Concern

