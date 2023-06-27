Animal Parasiticides Global Market is Projected to Reach $14.1 Billion by 2030: Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Disorders Spark Demand for Animal Parasiticides

27 Jun, 2023, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Parasiticides: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Animal Parasiticides estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Ectoparasiticides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Endoparasiticides segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Animal Parasiticides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured) -
- Bayer AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Ceva Sante Animale
- Elanco Animal Health
- Merck Animal Health
- PetIQ
- Vetoquinol SA
- Virbac SA
- Zoetis, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Veterinary Parasiticides: An Introduction
- General Characteristics of Animal Parasiticides
- Most Common Chemical Classes of Veterinary Parasiticides: An Overview
- Classification of Ectoparasiticides
- Different Delivery Forms of Ectoparasiticides
- Classification of Endoparasiticides
- Different Delivery Forms of Anthelmintics
- An Insight into Formulations of Veterinary Parasiticides
- Proportion of Non-Active Ingredients in Different Antiparasitic Product Formulations
- Original and Generic Antiparasitics
- Original Antiparasitics
- Generic Antiparasitics
- Animal Parasiticides: Vital for the Treatment of Parasitic Diseases in Animals
- Animal Parasiticides Market to Witness Healthy Growth
- Ectoparasiticides: The Largest Product Segment
- Food-Producing Animals: The Major End-Use Segment for Animal Parasiticides
- Developed Regions Lead the Global Animal Parasiticide Market
- Animal Parasiticides - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Ectoparasiticides (Product) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Awareness about Animal Healthcare and Increased Spending on Animal Healthcare Products and Medication Augurs and Well for Animal Parasiticides Market
- Animal Healthcare Market Worldwide: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Disorders Spark Demand for Animal Parasiticides
- Rising Adoption of Pets and Companion Animals Fuels Demand for Animal Parasiticides
- Pet Population Worldwide: Number of Dogs and Cats in Million for the Years 2017 and 2018
- Global Pet Dog Population: Number of Pet Dogs by Select Countries in Million for the Year 2018
- Global Pet Cat Population (2018): Number of Pet Cats by Select Countries in Million for the Year 2018
- With Demand for Protein Rich, Animal-Derived Foods Continuing to Grow, Parasiticides Market is Poised for Growth
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
- Per Capita Meat Consumption in Kg/Per Person/Year by Region by Meat Type for 2015-2017
- Global Protein Consumption: Breakdown of Meat Consumption in 1,000 Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) for the Years 2015-2019
- Sustained Increase in Number of Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Regions Drives Sales of Parasiticides
- Number of Veterinarians in the US by Gender for the Years 2016, 2017 and 2018
- Trend towards Vegetarian Diet Hampers Market Growth
- Countries with Highest Proportion of Vegetarian Diet: Vegetarianism as % of Total Population for the Year 2018
- Regulations Restricting Use of Parasiticides for Food-Producing Animals Impedes Demand Growth
- Developing Oral Forms of Ectoparasiticides: An Area of Focus for Market Players
- Resistance to Antiparasitics in Animals: A Major Concern
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3jvaw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article