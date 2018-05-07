Animal Rescue Congratulates Corporate Sponsor Mark Miller Subaru

PARK CITY, Utah, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuzzles & Co. Pet Rescue and Adoption congratulates Mark Miller Subaru on receiving the 2018 "Love Promise Retailer of the Year" award—the most distinguished award Subaru of America awards each year, and is only given to the number one Subaru Retailer in the country. Since 2010, Mark Miller Subaru has donated nearly $2 million through partnerships with Utah's charities, including Nuzzles & Co.

In 2018, Mark Miller Subaru teamed up with two Utah non-profits: Nuzzles & Co. and Volunteers of America, Utah, which provides services and housing for Utah's homeless youth. Nuzzles & Co. rescues homeless dogs and cats from city and county shelters all over the state of Utah, including from the two largest Native American Reservations in the United States—the Navajo Nation in Southern Utah and the Ute Reservation in Northeastern Utah. Founded in 1990 by a small group of committed volunteers, Nuzzles & Co. has saved over 17,000 lives.

When an animal is at risk of euthanasia because of its age, a medical injury, or simply because the city or county shelter is full, Nuzzles & Co. is there. "We save lives. We value the life of every animal and provide every dog and cat in our care with the medical attention, love and care they need. When they are ready, we find them a loving, forever home," says Kathleen Weron, President of Nuzzles & Co.

With the help of Mark Miller Subaru, Nuzzles & Co. saved over 2,000 animals in 2017, including over 500 homeless dogs and cats from the Navajo and Ute Reservations. Mark Miller Subaru continues to help Nuzzles save lives and, together, has helped shelters reach an 85.8% save rate among Utah animal shelters.

On Tuesday, May 1st, at a party celebrating their distinguished award, Mark Miller Subaru, along with Subaru of America, Inc., awarded over $114,000 to its two Share the Love Partners: Nuzzles & Co. and Volunteers of America. Mountain West Cider of Salt Lake City, who hosted the party, also donated over $2,000 in proceeds from the sale of Suba Bleu Miller's Cider, a special brew just for Mark Miller Subaru, to Nuzzles & Co. and Volunteers of America, Utah.

Nuzzles & Co. is honored to partner with Mark and Jeff Miller and the entire crew of dedicated and committed employees at Mark Miller Subaru. "They sell the best cars and provide the best service, but they are also making the world, and our community, a better place one animal and one child at a time," says Weron.

Nuzzles & Co. congratulates its partner Volunteers of America, Utah and thanks Mark Miller, Jeff Miller and the entire Mark Miller Subaru family for their love, support and commitment to our community. Thank you for helping us "Leave a Mark" on the lives of others and in our community. Congratulations!

