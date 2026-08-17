Animal Rescue Corps brings frontline perspective to push for effective cost-of-care laws for animals seized in cruelty cases

Session highlights how rescue isn't the end for animals left waiting in legal limbo

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national nonprofit animal protection organization, will bring its firsthand rescue experience to an Aug. 19 presentation on cost-of-care laws. The session will explore how those laws are an essential tool to protect animals while easing the burden of care on taxpayers, animal control agencies and their rescue partners.

ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward and attorney Jessica Schultz will participate in “Animals in Legal Limbo: Reviewing Cost-of-Care Laws to Develop a Model Framework” on Aug. 19.

ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward and attorney Jessica Schultz will participate in the presentation, "Animals in Legal Limbo: Reviewing Cost-of-Care Laws to Develop a Model Framework." Schultz, founder of Schultz Law in Nashville and chair of the Tennessee Bar Association's Animal Law Section, represents ARC and works extensively on animal-related legal matters, including cost-of-care issues.

Together, they will offer both rescue and legal perspectives, drawing on real-world cases to examine what happens after animals are removed from harm but remain tied up in the legal system.

"Getting animals out of a terrible situation is only the beginning," Woodward said. "If they spend months or even years waiting for their legal disposition to be determined, we haven't truly finished the job. We need a system that respects due process but also gives rescued animals a fair chance to heal, move forward and be loved by a family.."

The discussion will be moderated by Machelle Hall, an attorney with extensive experience in environmental law, legislative drafting and animal welfare advocacy. Hall has taught animal law at LSU and Tulane University, provides pro bono consulting to Louisiana shelters and has worked to advance animal welfare legislation in Louisiana.

Hosted by the American Bar Association, the virtual presentation will take place at 2 p.m. EDT Aug. 19 and will include an audience question-and-answer session. To register, visit https://americanbar.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QURgtHPmTLeChh4-CZrtPw#/registration.

"The goal is to create laws and processes that are clearer, more effective and easier for courts to understand and apply which will ultimately relieve the strain on rescues that step up to care for the victimized animals, while still respecting and protecting the constitutional rights of defendants," Schultz said.

More information about ARC's work and how to support its ongoing rescue efforts is available at animalrescuecorps.org/.

About Animal Rescue Corps

Since 2010, Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit organization, has provided large-scale animal rescue for communities that lack resources to address abuse. In addition to emergency rescue, ARC offers education and shelter relief. ARC's mission is to end animal suffering through direct and compassionate action and to inspire the highest ethical standards of humanity towards animals. In 2025, ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward was honored as a CNN Hero and selected as one of five finalists for the CNN Hero of the Year award. To learn more about Animal Rescue Corps, visit animalrescuecorps.org/.

SOURCE Animal Rescue Corps