Animal Sedative Market to record USD 190.96 Mn growth; High growth expected in the parenteral segment - Technavio

NEW YORK , Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Animal Sedative Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 190.96 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Sedative Market 2022-2026

Animal Sedative Market 2022-2026: Scope

Some of the major vendors of the animal sedative market include Akorn Operating Co. LLC, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Bayer AG, Bimeda Inc., C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG, Ceva Sante Animale, Chanelle Pharma Group, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Jurox Pty Ltd., Konig SA, Laboratorios Richmond, Merck KGaA, Modern Veterinary Therapeutics LLC, Randlab Pty Ltd., Troy Laboratories Pty Ltd., Virbac Group, Zoetis Inc., Orion Corp., and Ouro Fino Saude Animal Group. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. The Increasing prevalence of animal diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Animal Sedative Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Parenteral



Oral

The market growth in the parenteral segment will be significant during the forecast period. Parenteral administration methods typically produce the highest bioavailability of drugs as they avoid the first-pass effect of hepatic metabolism, which frequently happens with orally delivered chemicals and medicines. Additionally, some of the uncertainty involved with enteral absorptive processes is avoided by using parenteral methods. Other factors driving the growth of the segment include the approval of animal sedatives by various agencies such as the FDA.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

44% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as an increase in the frequency of zoonotic diseases, the use of animal sedatives, and increased expenditure on animal medical research.

Animal Sedative Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist animal sedative market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the animal sedative market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the animal sedative market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of animal sedative market vendors

Animal Sedative Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 190.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akorn Operating Co. LLC, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Bayer AG, Bimeda Inc., C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG, Ceva Sante Animale, Chanelle Pharma Group, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Jurox Pty Ltd., Konig SA, Laboratorios Richmond, Merck KGaA, Modern Veterinary Therapeutics LLC, Randlab Pty Ltd., Troy Laboratories Pty Ltd., Virbac Group, Zoetis Inc., Orion Corp., and Ouro Fino Saude Animal Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

