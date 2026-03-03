ANIMAL Signals a New Era with Smarties Partnership

"Some things are too sweet to keep quiet."

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANIMAL today announces its partnership with Smarties, unveiling three new flavor-forward performance products that mark a defining evolution for the brand.

For decades, ANIMAL has stood as an uncompromising authority in performance nutrition: disciplined, serious, and rooted in results. The Smarties partnership does not replace that foundation. It builds on it.

ANIMAL signals a new era with Smarties-inspired Creatine HMB+, Creatine Chews, and Pump Non-Stim.

Same formula. Same intensity. Different flavor of confidence.

Billed internally as "The Collaboration Nobody Expected, But Everyone Wanted," the partnership pairs Smarties' unmistakable nostalgia and flavors with ANIMAL's industry-leading formulation standards. The result is a singular mashup in the strength category — one that blends iconic candy culture with legacy performance credibility.

"This moment is bigger than a SKU," said Jad Khairallah, Co-CEO at Universal Nutrition, ANIMAL's parent company. "This partnership is about tapping into something deeply personal for our community. For many ANIMAL consumers, the journey started young – basement gyms, first scoops, big dreams, and a hunger you never forget. Smarties brings that feeling rushing back. It instantly connects to where we started and pairing it with ANIMAL creates a true collision of legacy strength and iconic candy culture. The formula hasn't changed. Our standards haven't changed. What's changed is our willingness to embrace our roots while continuing to lead."

Khairallah continued:

"This launch reflects the evolution of the strength category. Nostalgia isn't a distraction from performance — it's emotional fuel. As the space matures, there's room for brands with real heritage to show confidence and creativity without compromising results. ANIMAL x Smarties is authentic to our lifters, unexpected in the aisle, and unmistakably ANIMAL."

ANIMAL's Core Voice, an uncompromising authority built on efficacy, remains the anchor. The Smarties collaboration extends that authority, inviting new consumers into the ecosystem while reinforcing trust earned over decades.

"At Smarties, we're always looking for partnerships that introduce the brand in new and unexpected ways," said Jessica Sawyer, Co-President of Smarties Candy Company. "Working with ANIMAL gives us a chance to bring our iconic flavors into a unique space that feels fun and true to who we are. It's a strong example of how a legacy brand can show up in fresh, relevant ways while staying rooted in what people love about it. That balance is where meaningful brand growth happens. The ANIMAL team has developed delicious products that bring Smarties nostalgic flavors to this exciting category."

Consumers will have their first opportunity to experience the collaboration live at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio, where ANIMAL will showcase the new products and offer the first public tastings.

"Some things are too sweet to keep quiet," added Khairallah. "And some moments are meant to be experienced in person."

The three Smarties-inspired products are available now through select retail partners and AnimalPak.com and available for trial at the 2026 Arnold Sports Festival on March 5–8, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio.

About ANIMAL

ANIMAL is a performance-driven supplement brand built on decades of credibility, discipline, and results. From foundational pill packs to cutting-edge formulations, ANIMAL sets the standard for earned strength. Every innovation ladders back to one principle: performance first.

About Smarties Candy Company

Smarties Candy Company is a family-owned and operated New Jersey-based business. Founded in 1949 by Edward Dee, the company produces and sells over 2 billion candy rolls per year. Smarties are made 24 hours per day in two candy factories located in Union, New Jersey and Newmarket, Ontario. Smarties can be found nearly everywhere candy is sold. Learn more at www.smarties.com.

