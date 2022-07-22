Animal Transportation Market: 30% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Livestock Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

Animal Transportation Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the animal transportation market by Type (livestock, pets, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment - The livestock segment will be significant for revenue generation. The livestock segment includes animals such as horses, sheep, camels, pigs, goats, cattle, and poultry. Globally, livestock is transported for slaughtering, breeding fairs, livestock shows, auctioning, and domestication. The global animal transportation market by livestock is expected to witness considerable growth owing to the growth of the global dairy market.

Animal Transportation Market: Major Driver

The key factor driving the animal transportation market is the increased demand for animals from slaughterhouses and the dairy industry.

The increase in global consumption of meat, beef, poultry, and dairy products over the last few years is driving the demand for livestock in slaughterhouses and the dairy industry. This is, in turn, driving the demand for the safe transportation of animals, therefore, positively impacting the growth of the global animal transportation market. Furthermore, increasing meat consumption is boosted by increasing penetration of the food and hospitality sector. As a result, export growth in 2019-20 is foreseen to originate in the US, Australia , Argentina , and the EU, while imports are projected to rise in China , Vietnam , Saudi Arabia , and the Republic of Korea. Furthermore, top meat-consuming countries include the US, China , Argentina , Vietnam , Saudi Arabia , Brazil , Mexico , Russia , and Japan .

Animal Transportation Market: Major Trends

The introduction of blockchain technology in the logistics industry is another factor supporting the animal transportation market growth in the forecast period.

The acceptance of blockchains in the logistics industry has been steadily rising. Moreover, the blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry is driven by the growing use of blockchain technology for trucking. In addition, other factors such as the booming e-commerce industry are expected to trigger the growth of the blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry, which will witness a CAGR of almost 54% during the forecast period. It is estimated that 15%-20% of the total cost of transportation is spent on document processing and administration processes; however, with the use of blockchain technology, such overhead costs can be reduced. For instance, blockchain technology can communicate information on the health of the animal during transportation through a single document to all the stakeholders in the supply chain of animal transportation.

To know about other drivers & trends

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Animal Transportation Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Animal Transportation Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Animal Transportation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.87% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 403.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.87 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Airlines Group Inc., Amerijet International Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DSV Panalpina A\S, EMO Trans Inc., FedEx Corp., GRADLYN Petshipping, HERFURTH GROUP, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, and United Parcel Service Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Air freight and logistics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Livestock - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Livestock - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Livestock - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Pets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Pets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Pets - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 American Airlines Group Inc.

Exhibit 45: American Airlines Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 46: American Airlines Group Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 47:American Airlines Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 48: American Airlines Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Amerijet International Inc.

Exhibit 49: Amerijet International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Amerijet International Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 51:Amerijet International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 52: Amerijet International Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Exhibit 53: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Overview



Exhibit 54: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Product and service



Exhibit 55:Deutsche Lufthansa AG. - Key news



Exhibit 56: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Key offerings

10.6 DSV Panalpina A\S

Exhibit 57: DSV Panalpina A\S - Overview



Exhibit 58: DSV Panalpina A\S - Business segments



Exhibit 59:DSV Panalpina A\/S. - Key news



Exhibit 60: DSV Panalpina A\S - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: DSV Panalpina A\S - Segment focus

10.7 EMO Trans Inc.

Exhibit 62: EMO Trans Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: EMO Trans Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 64:EMO Trans Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 65: EMO Trans Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 66: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 67: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 68:FedEx Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 69: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 GRADLYN Petshipping

Exhibit 71: GRADLYN Petshipping - Overview



Exhibit 72: GRADLYN Petshipping - Product and service



Exhibit 73: GRADLYN Petshipping - Key offerings

10.10 HERFURTH GROUP

Exhibit 74: HERFURTH GROUP - Overview



Exhibit 75: HERFURTH GROUP - Product and service



Exhibit 76:HERFURTH GROUP. - Key news



Exhibit 77: HERFURTH GROUP - Key offerings

10.11 International Consolidated Airlines Group SA

Exhibit 78: International Consolidated Airlines Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 79: International Consolidated Airlines Group SA - Product and service



Exhibit 80:International Consolidated Airlines Group SA. - Key news



Exhibit 81: International Consolidated Airlines Group SA - Key offerings

10.12 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 82: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 84:United Parcel Service Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 85: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

