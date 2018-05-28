Animal vaccines, biogas energy: the most wanted share of pies in the expanding livestock market

Themed pavilions evolves market shift

The exhibition scale of Livestock Taiwan is 1.5 times larger than 2017's debut. Themed pavilions such as "Veterinary Medicine," "Biogas Power" and "Feed & Feed Additives," will be introduced to provide visitors various farming techniques. A total of 850 sqm taken by the three pavilions is believed to satisfy buyers' needs and perk up aggressive buying. The exhibitors and showcased brand countries include Japan, South Korea, Italy, Germany, Austria, Ireland, France, Spain, Malaysia, China, USA, Switzerland and so on.

"The Southeast Asia governments' promotion on biogas energy has created wide commercial opportunities for swine business. Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum makes 'Biogas Pavilion' debut which is launched in due time. It is not only a professional platform in guiding market trends, but also a good path in exploring international business," said Sabine Liu, General Manager of UBM Taiwan.

Taiwan's leading technology R&D institution, Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) Biogas Power Office, will host the topical conference "Circular Economy: Biogas Policies and Current Practices" and call for Taiwan vendors. They are Capital Machinery Limited for biogas generators, Universe Circular Technology Co. for whole plant design, Cheng-Feng Environmental Technology for biogas desulfurization and purification equipment, Kigent Corp. for biogas FRP digesters, Macro-e Technology Group for biogas system design & equipment, and Monicon for cloud-based monitoring modules of biogas generators.

Animal healthcare to expand further

The rapid increase of global food demand grows as fast as the business of animal medicine and vaccines. The exhibitors, San Heh Pharmaceutical, Tafong Pharmaceutical, Spiregene Biotech Healthecare (Sintong Animal), Vetnostrum Animal Health, Jaritec Industrial and Henan Muxiang Veterinary Pharmaceutical, will display all kinds of animal healthcare and vaccine products onsite of the show. "Lunaizer Sterile Powder," "Nasher®Freea," "Florfenicol Soluble Powder," and "PYRSVAC-183," for example, are aims of treating respiratory diseases for swine. The exhibitors are very confident that their products will have some traction in the global market.

Outstripping veterinary vaccines, large expansion of global farming scales accelerates the prosperity of feed additives. The development of feed additives in the next decade will head toward to "eco-friendly, efficient, and safe." Global animal feed additives market will be achieving revenue more than USD 200 million in the forecast period by 2020, according to Forward China's report.

As shown in the proof of the concept, SYNLAC™ FeedAd, produced by Synbiotech, applied highly viable bacterial counts and formulated to improve feed conversion ratio and immunity; whereas, Kanvergen introduced NCG, an essential support factor that efficiently promotes production and metabolism to reduce the risk of pig's fetal growth retardation. Both products will be showcased at the show and are expected to grab buyers' attention.

The second edition of Livestock Taiwan Expo and Forum will be held in conjunction with Aquaculture Taiwan and Asia Agri-Tech from July 26-28. The three-day trade show contains one-on-one business matchmaking programmes and over 40 thematic seminars and conferences.

