Animal Vaccines Market Value Worth $9 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada animal vaccines market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate of 3.3% CAGR. Growth is attributed to numerous initiatives implemented in the country to promote pet health. For instance, the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) works with veterinarians, farmers, pet owners, and government to provide safe and efficacious animal health products. Moreover, increase in demand for animal-based food will necessitate animal vaccination, thereby boosting Canada animal vaccines market growth.

The worldwide veterinary vaccines market is expected to achieve over 4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025, driven by rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases in livestock animals.

Japan veterinary vaccines market will experience lucrative growth during the forecast period to reach USD 416.0 million by 2025. High growth rate is attributed to favorable government norms and policies regarding compulsory animal vaccination in the country. For instance, keeping dogs in Japan requires registration as well as rabies vaccination to ensure the health of dog and owner. Moreover, high consumption of animal fat and protein in the country will spur the demand for healthy animals, thereby fueling animal vaccination market over the projected timeframe.

Global animal Vaccines Market is projected to surpass USD 9 billion by 2025; according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing mortality and morbidity in livestock animals owing to rise in zoonotic diseases coupled with favorable initiatives regarding availability of vaccines will stimulate animal vaccines market growth in upcoming years. Growing number of livestock animals in developing regions such as Asia, Africa, and Latin America will spur the demand for animal vaccination for quality supply of animal food, propelling the industry growth.

Advances in vaccines to improve pathogenicity, immunology and epidemiology to prevent occurrence of infectious disease will positively impact industry growth. With changing nature of disease every year, the demand for novel vaccines to combat zoonotic disease will increase, hence fueling industry growth.

However, complexity of many pathogens limits the use of inactivated vaccines. Additionally, poor infrastructure in developing countries for development of vaccines will hamper industry growth in the forthcoming years.

Farm animal vaccines market is anticipated to show considerable growth rate of 4.5% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. The segmental growth is attributed to rise in demand for animal food products such as dairy products, beef, meat, eggs and others globally. Additionally, various initiatives undertaken to vaccinate livestock animals will further boost segmental growth in the future. For instance, in June 2019, Government of India initiated a novel program to control foot and mouth disease and brucellosis in livestock animals by providing 100% vaccine coverage.

Toxoid animal vaccines segment is anticipated to reach USD 511.5 million by 2025. Toxoid vaccines such as tetanus toxoid are administered in animals to prevent occurrence of any fatal bacterial or viral disease. Increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases will mandate the use of toxoid vaccines, thereby fueling the business growth. Furthermore, these vaccines protect animals against toxin by stimulating the immunity of the animal. Aforementioned factors will positively impact the industry growth in coming years.

Fungal veterinary vaccines market will grow by 5% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of companion animals coupled with increasing prevalence of fungal infections will assist the segmental growth. Additionally, growing concern and attachment towards pet coupled with high expenditure on pet healthcare in developing countries will further escalate the fungal vaccines market over the projected timeframe.

Injection animal vaccines market will reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025. High growth rate is attributed to improved efficiency of injectable vaccines. Advantages of injectable vaccines include rapid onset and long-lasting protection will upsurge the adoption of injection vaccine over the foreseeable future. Additionally, ease of administration coupled with availability of skilled professionals will further assist the segmental growth.

Prominent industry players in animal vaccines market include Ceva Sante Animale, Durvet, Elanco, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Zoetis among others. Key players are implementing various business strategies such as new product launch, acquisitions and mergers to broaden the market share and revenue generation. For instance, in December 2017, Merck Animal Health acquired Prondil S.A., a private company focused on development and production of animal health vaccines for livestock animals. The acquisition helped company to broaden its vaccine portfolio as well as operational capabilities.

