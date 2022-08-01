Animal Wound Care Market Size to Grow by USD 661.63 million, Dependency on Livestock Products to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

Aug 01, 2022, 23:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal wound care market will be driven by factors such as the dependency on livestock products. The demand for livestock products is increasing across the world, with the growing population. Hence, governments and vendors are focusing on food safety to prevent the transfer of diseases to humans. Proper animal wound care helps in maintaining food safety. The economic impact of livestock diseases is also high, as it directly affects product supply and leads to other indirect losses to the people dependent on these products as an income source. In addition, livestock products are used in the leather, fiber, draft power and transportation, and fertilizer industries. Hence, the increasing dependency on livestock products will support the growth of the global animal wound care market during the forecast period.

The "Animal Wound Care Market by Application (surgical wound care and traditional wound care) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the animal wound care market size between 2019 and 2024 is USD 661.63 million.

To get the exact CAGR of the animal wound care market and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report

Key Challenge Faced by the Market

The rising pet care expenditure is challenging the growth of the market, as prospective pet owners may be hesitant to adopt pets. Healthcare costs for pets have increased significantly in the last few years. Moreover, strict government norms regarding animal and environmental safety increase the economic burden on pet owners.

Technavio's report provides a list of challenges that can help companies prepare for future market scenarios. View our Sample Report 

Market Segmentation

The animal wound care market report is segmented by application (surgical wound care and traditional wound care) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).  

By application, the surgical wound care segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the high adoption of products in hospitals and clinics for wound healing and the rising adoption of pets globally.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the animal wound care market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Vendors are acquiring new facilities to synergize their R&D capabilities, owing to the high demand for animal wound care. This is driving the growth of the market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the animal wound care market, summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Sample Report

Some Companies Mentioned
  • 3M Co.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Biogenesis Bago SA
  • Ceva Sante Animale
  • Indian Immunologicals Ltd.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Phibro Animal Health Corp.
  • Vetoquinol SA
  • Virbac Group

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs.

Related Reports

Animal Sedative Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Animal Healthcare Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Animal Wound Care Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 661.63 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.01

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biogenesis Bago SA, Ceva Sante Animale, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Vetoquinol SA, and Virbac Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary                           

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                2.1.1    Parent market

                                Exhibit 01:  Parent market

                                Exhibit 02:  Market characteristics

                2.2     Value chain analysis       

                                Exhibit 03:  Value chain analysis for pharmaceuticals

                                2.2.1    Research and development (R&D) and drug discovery

                                2.2.2    Integration and product development

                                2.2.3    Manufacturing

                                2.2.4    Outbound logistics

                                2.2.5    Marketing and sales

                                2.2.6    Support services

                                2.2.7    Innovation

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1     Market definition            

                                Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2     Market segment analysis             

                                Exhibit 05:  Market segments

                3.3     Market size 2020             

                3.4     Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025              

                                Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 07:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 08:  Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

                4.2     Bargaining power of buyers        

                                Exhibit 09:  Bargaining power of buyers

                4.3     Bargaining power of suppliers   

                                Exhibit 10:  Bargaining power of suppliers

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 11:  Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 12:  Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 13:  Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 14:  Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application

                5.1 Market segments

                                Exhibit 15:  Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

                5.2     Comparison by Application         

                                Exhibit 16:  Comparison by Application

                5.3     Surgical wound care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025             

                                Exhibit 17:  Surgical wound care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million

                                Exhibit 18:  Surgical wound care - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.4     Traditional wound care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025       

                                Exhibit 19:  Traditional wound care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 20:  Traditional wound care - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.5 Market opportunity by Application              

                                Exhibit 21:  Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape                         

                6.1     Overview           

                                Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                                Exhibit 22:  Customer landscape

7.    Geographic Landscape                 

                7.1     Geographic segmentation           

                                Exhibit 23:  Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

                7.2     Geographic comparison

                                Exhibit 24:  Geographic comparison

                7.3     North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025        

                                Exhibit 25:  North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 26:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.4     Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025       

                                Exhibit 27:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 28:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.5     Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025             

                                Exhibit 29:  Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million

                                Exhibit 30:  Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.6     ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025           

                                Exhibit 31:  ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 32:  ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.7     Key leading countries    

                                Exhibit 33:  Key leading countries

                7.8     Market opportunity by geography           

                                Exhibit 34:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                8.1 Market drivers     

                                8.1.1    Dependency on livestock products

                                8.1.2    Technological advancements in animal wound care industr          

                                8.1.3    Increase in pet ownership

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1    Rising pet care expenditure

                                8.2.2    Increasing population of stray animals in developing countries

                                8.2.3    Lack of government funding and trained professionals

                                Exhibit 35:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                8.3.1    Growing innovations in animal wound dressing techniques

                                8.3.2    Rising awareness about pet insurance

                                8.3.3    Increase in investments

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                9.1     Overview           

                9.2     Vendor landscape           

                                Exhibit 36:  Vendor landscape

                9.3     Landscape disruption    

                                Exhibit 37:  Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 38:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

                10.1  Vendors covered            

                                Exhibit 39:  Vendors covered

                10.2  Market positioning of vendors  

                                Exhibit 40:  Market positioning of vendors

                10.3     3M Co.

                                Exhibit 41:  3M Co. - Overview

                                Exhibit 42:  3M Co. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 43:  3M Co. – Key news

                                Exhibit 44:  3M Co. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 45:  3M Co. - Segment focus

                10.4     B. Braun Melsungen AG

                              Exhibit 46:  B. Braun Melsungen AG - Overview

                              Exhibit 47:  B. Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments             

                              Exhibit 48:  B. Braun Melsungen AG – Key news

                              Exhibit 49:  B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings        

                              Exhibit 50:  B. Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus     

                10.5  Biogenesis Bago SA        

                                Exhibit 51:  Biogenesis Bago SA - Overview

                                Exhibit 52:  Biogenesis Bago SA - Product and service

                                Exhibit 53:  Biogenesis Bago SA - Key offerings

                10.6  Innovacyn Inc.  

                                Exhibit 54:  Innovacyn Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 55:  Innovacyn Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 56:  Innovacyn Inc. - Key offerings

                10.7  Johnson & Johnson        

                                Exhibit 57:  Johnson & Johnson - Overview

                                Exhibit 58:  Johnson & Johnson - Business segments

                                Exhibit 59:  Johnson & Johnson – Key news

                                Exhibit 60:  Johnson & Johnson - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 61:  Johnson & Johnson - Segment focus

                10.8  Jorgen Kruuse AS            

                                Exhibit 62:  Jorgen Kruuse AS - Overview

                                Exhibit 63:  Jorgen Kruuse AS - Product and service

                                Exhibit 64:  Jorgen Kruuse AS - Key offerings

                10.9  Medtronic Plc   

                                Exhibit 65:  Medtronic Plc - Overview

                                Exhibit 66:  Medtronic Plc - Business segments

                                Exhibit 67:  Medtronic Plc – Key news

                                Exhibit 68:  Medtronic Plc - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 69:  Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

                10.10                Neogen Corp.   

                                Exhibit 70:  Neogen Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 71:  Neogen Corp. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 72:  Neogen Corp. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 73:  Neogen Corp. - Segment focus

                10.11                Vetoquinol SA  

                                Exhibit 74:  Vetoquinol SA - Overview

                                Exhibit 75:  Vetoquinol SA - Business segments

                                Exhibit 76:  Vetoquinol SA – Key news

                                Exhibit 77:  Vetoquinol SA - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 78:  Vetoquinol SA - Segment focus

                10.12                Virbac  

                                Exhibit 79:  Virbac - Business segments

                                Exhibit 80:  Virbac – Key news

                                Exhibit 81:  Virbac - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 82:  Virbac - Segment focus

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 Market definition

                                11.1.2 Objectives

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2  Currency conversion rates for US$           

                                Exhibit 83:  Currency conversion rates for US$

                11.3  Research methodology

                                Exhibit 84:  Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 85:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 86:  Information sources

                11.4  List of abbreviations      

                                Exhibit 87:  List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio