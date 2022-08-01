Animal Wound Care Market Size to Grow by USD 661.63 million, Dependency on Livestock Products to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Aug 01, 2022, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal wound care market will be driven by factors such as the dependency on livestock products. The demand for livestock products is increasing across the world, with the growing population. Hence, governments and vendors are focusing on food safety to prevent the transfer of diseases to humans. Proper animal wound care helps in maintaining food safety. The economic impact of livestock diseases is also high, as it directly affects product supply and leads to other indirect losses to the people dependent on these products as an income source. In addition, livestock products are used in the leather, fiber, draft power and transportation, and fertilizer industries. Hence, the increasing dependency on livestock products will support the growth of the global animal wound care market during the forecast period.
The "Animal Wound Care Market by Application (surgical wound care and traditional wound care) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the animal wound care market size between 2019 and 2024 is USD 661.63 million.
The rising pet care expenditure is challenging the growth of the market, as prospective pet owners may be hesitant to adopt pets. Healthcare costs for pets have increased significantly in the last few years. Moreover, strict government norms regarding animal and environmental safety increase the economic burden on pet owners.
The animal wound care market report is segmented by application (surgical wound care and traditional wound care) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).
By application, the surgical wound care segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the high adoption of products in hospitals and clinics for wound healing and the rising adoption of pets globally.
By geography, North America will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the animal wound care market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Vendors are acquiring new facilities to synergize their R&D capabilities, owing to the high demand for animal wound care. This is driving the growth of the market in North America.
- 3M Co.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Biogenesis Bago SA
- Ceva Sante Animale
- Indian Immunologicals Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic Plc
- Phibro Animal Health Corp.
- Vetoquinol SA
- Virbac Group
|
Animal Wound Care Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 661.63 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.01
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biogenesis Bago SA, Ceva Sante Animale, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Vetoquinol SA, and Virbac Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
