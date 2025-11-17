Animal Wound Care Market worth US$1.79 billion by 2030 with 6.9% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Animal Wound Care Market, valued at US$1.21 billion in 2024, stood at US$1.28 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$1.79 billion by the end of the period. The global animal wound care market is expected to grow due to several key factors. Firstly, there is increasing awareness of animal well-being, which motivates pet owners to invest more in their pets' health, including wound care. Secondly, the rising trend of pet ownership means more people are choosing to have pets and are willing to spend on their health and well-being, including innovative and effective wound care products.

Additionally, advancements in veterinary medicine, such as improved surgical and wound care products, have made it easier and more effective to treat animal wounds. Lastly, the growing adoption of companion animals and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in animals have led to a larger population that requires wound care. Collectively, these factors are contributing to the growth of the animal wound care market, indicating significant potential for future expansion.

By product, the animal wound care market for foam dressings is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors that highlight the effectiveness and versatility of foam-based wound care solutions. Foam dressings have gained popularity in veterinary medicine for their unique characteristics and benefits. One major factor driving this growth is the superior absorbent capacity of foam dressings, which effectively manage exudate (fluid discharge) from wounds. This is particularly important in animal wound care, where wounds can vary widely in size and severity. Foam dressings create a moist wound healing environment that facilitates faster healing and reduces the risk of infection.

Another contributing factor is the adaptability of foam dressings to different wound shapes and contours. In veterinary settings, animals may have irregularly shaped wounds or difficult-to-dress areas. Foam dressings provide a conformable and customizable solution, enhancing patient comfort and promoting optimal wound coverage.

By Animal Type, the animal wound care market for companion animals is experiencing significant growth due to several interconnected factors. The rising trend in pet ownership has increased the demand for advanced and specialized wound care solutions. Pet owners are becoming more aware of the importance of proper wound management, prioritizing the health and well-being of their animal companions. Advancements in veterinary medicine and a surge in the development of innovative wound care products specifically designed for companion animals have further contributed to this market growth. The increasing availability of convenient and user-friendly wound care products, such as bandages, topical treatments, and specialized dressings, also supports the market's upward trajectory.

Moreover, the growing prevalence of conditions requiring wound care, including surgical procedures, injuries, and chronic skin issues in companion animals, emphasizes the need for effective and tailored solutions. These factors collectively highlight a thriving market that addresses the rising demand for high-quality, compassionate care for companion animals, fostering a positive outlook for the future of the animal wound care market in this segment.

By end user, In 2024, the market for animal wound care is primarily driven by veterinary hospitals & clinics. This end-user segment is experiencing significant growth due to several factors that highlight the importance of comprehensive veterinary care. The rising rates of pet ownership and increased awareness among pet owners regarding effective wound management are contributing to the demand for advanced wound care solutions in veterinary facilities.

Veterinary professionals are increasingly utilizing specialized wound care products, such as dressings, bandages, and topical treatments, to ensure optimal healing outcomes for the animals in their care. Moreover, advancements in veterinary medicine and technology are facilitating the development of innovative wound care solutions, allowing veterinary hospitals and clinics to provide top-notch treatments.

By geography, The animal wound care market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America benefits from an advanced healthcare system, high public and private healthcare spending, a growing companion animal population, and a significant presence of major industry players. These factors contribute to North America holding the largest share of the animal wound care market. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate, driven by increased research and development activities, as well as strong growth in the veterinary healthcare industry.

The global animal wound care market is highly competitive, with major players such as 3M Company (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), B. Braun SE (Germany), Virbac (France), and Dechra Pharmaceuticals (UK) holding a significant share of the market.

B. Braun SE (Germany):

B. Braun SE is a global medical technology company that offers more than 5,000 medical devices and pharmaceutical products across three key segments: Hospital Care, Aesculap, and Avitum. The Aesculap segment specializes in wound care, providing dressings for both dry and moist wound treatments, as well as advanced solutions for chronic wounds in both humans and animals.

The company has a strong presence in 64 countries, with subsidiaries including B. Braun VetCare SA in Spain and B. Braun Medical Pvt. Ltd. in India. B. Braun holds a leading position in the global animal wound care market, which is supported by its innovative product range and continuous investments in research and development. Since establishing its veterinary division in 2003, the company has focused on advancing medical technologies and providing training programs for veterinarians. Its extensive geographic reach and customer-focused initiatives contribute to its long-term market leadership.

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

Medtronic Plc is a global leader in medical technology, manufacturing a wide range of medical devices, including equipment and therapies for veterinary use. The company's extensive product portfolio includes wound closure materials such as sutures, staplers, and tissue adhesives. Additionally, Medtronic has introduced a Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) system designed to promote the healing of chronic wounds in animals.

Medtronic continually invests in research and development to create new and innovative products for animal wound care, giving the company a competitive edge in the global animal wound care market. It has also collaborated with various veterinary companies to expand its offerings for animal health and well-being. As a major player in medical devices, Medtronic's presence in the animal wound care market enhances the significance of this area and drives further investment in this segment.

3M Company (US)

3M is a leading player in the animal wound care market, offering a wide range of innovative products and solutions for veterinarians and pet owners. The company provides advanced dressings, negative pressure wound therapy systems, and surgical tapes and adhesives, all designed to enhance animal care effectively. 3M continuously invests in research and development to introduce new and improved wound care products and solutions. The company collaborates with veterinarians and animal healthcare professionals to provide educational resources and training on the proper use of its animal wound care products.

With strong brand recognition and a diverse product portfolio, 3M aims to assist veterinarians and pet owners worldwide, giving the company a competitive edge in the global animal wound care market.

