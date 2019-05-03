AnimalCoin Releases the Leslie Collection, Featuring Artist-Painted Coin Jewelry

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Ann Nolen from AnimalCoin.com is releasing the brand new Leslie Collection, and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The Leslie Collection was released this week.

For the first time, Ann Nolen has created an entire product line of 10 pieces. The collection was named after Leslie Cole, an artist from Nashville Tennessee, who collaborated to choose the coins that would be used in the Collection. The line appeals to anyone who cherishes a place in the world, an animal or a piece of nature. Women will feel simply elegant wearing this line of coin pendants.

Ann Nolen searches the world for unique and attractive coins. To enhance their beauty, she has developed a painting technique that looks like enameling and hand paints each coin herself. Her painting style uses a translucent blend of paints, allowing the metal of the coin to catch the light. She then designs jewelry pieces using the hand-painted coin, so they can be worn to share what is meaningful to the wearer.

Ann Nolen is one of less than 10 artists worldwide doing this unique art. The collection will be exclusively sold online at AnimalCoin.com, where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season,

The Leslie Collection ranges in price from $49 to $119 USD. Ann Nolen is excited to welcome her fans to her new handmade product line collection that they've been requesting.

A few examples of the coins' origins and the featured subjects include:

Maui Trade Dollar – Hawaiian Green Sea Turtles

Jamaica – Streamer Tailed Hummingbirds

Canada – Year of the Dragon

Gambia – Critically Endangered Slender Snouted Crocodile

Press Contact: Ann Nolen (707) 888-1837 or email Ann@AnimalCoin.com

