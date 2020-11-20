AnimalPride.com Taps the NEW Zoo as Recipient of Proceeds from its 1st Annual Giving Day

GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online apparel retailer AnimalPride.com has selected the NEW (Northeastern Wisconsin) Zoo & Adventure Park as the recipient of proceeds from its 1st Annual Giving Day.

Under the initiative, the Green Bay zoo will receive 100% of all sales, up to $10,000, from purchases made on AnimalPride.com on this Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26th.

"In these trying times, zoos need your support now more than ever," said AnimalPride.com COO Chas Deist. "The NEW Zoo is one of only eight AZA-accredited zoos in the country that does not receive local or regional public tax support for annual operations. The pandemic has exacerbated the financial challenges it faces. This special 'Giving Day' event presents a perfect opportunity to get some of your holiday shopping done while supporting a great zoo."

AnimalPride.com, which is based in Jacksonville, Fla., carries thousands of high-quality animal and pet inspired products for men, women and kids. All purchases made on the site always receive free shipping.

To shop and support the zoo on November 26th, please visit https://animalpride.com.

About Animal Pride™

Animal Pride is a rapidly growing online retailer of animal inspired apparel. AnimalPride.com carries thousands of high-quality pet & animal themed products for men, women, and kids. With 50+ animals to choose from and over 60 dog breeds, products include t-shirts, sweatshirts, face masks, long sleeve shirts, socks, and baby onesies. Every order from AnimalPride.com ships free! Animal Pride's mission is to build trust and love with customers by always considering the customer first and striving to do more for them every day. For more information, please visit https://animalpride.com

