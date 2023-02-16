AnimalZone® Expands to Air on TUBI.tv, One of the World's Largest Streaming Platforms

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. , Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning animal show, AnimalZone is putting a fresh paw forward in the New Year, as the award-winning animal-rescue television series begins to air on TUBI.tv, the world's third largest streaming platform. AnimalZone's Seasons 6 and 7 are available to TUBI's 80 million active monthly users throughout the United States and Canada.

"We are thrilled to be part of TUBI's collection of quality programming and that our family- friendly series will now reach millions of animal lovers," says AnimalZone's host and executive producer, Arthur von Wiesenberger.

AnimalZone features animal rescues, sanctuaries and animal welfare experts with the goal to educate, entertain and inspire. The series quickly grew from focusing mainly on dogs and cats to many types of pets, including rabbits, Guinea pigs, parrots and tortoises. It also highlights barnyard livestock such as horses, donkeys, pigs, goats, chickens and even wildlife like lemurs, alligators, opossums, pelicans and manatees. Originally filmed in only California, the series has grown to air episodes from Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.

Since its debut in 2018 on Santa Barbara's local public access channel, AnimalZone has received numerous awards and accolades. It was awarded a Telly Award and recognition as TVSB's Best New Series. Most recently the series was awarded for Exceptional Merit at the Nature Without Borders International Film Festival as well as an invitation to the Movie Play International Film Festival in London this year. In 2019, the show began airing on Cox Cable's national network. This year marks its 100th episode, "That's 700 episodes in dog years" quipped von Wiesenberger at a recent celebration event held in Montecito, California.

Many celebrities and their animals have been featured on AnimalZone, including Christopher Llyod, Jimmy Connors, Peter Noone, Alison and Dina Eastwood, Monty Roberts, Diana Baseheart, Tiffany Lonsdale, pet psychic Laura Stinchfield, former Hallmark Channel's Pet Rescue Expert Larissa Wohl, and Katy Perry's parents, Mary and Keith Hudson.

The show is sponsored in part by Santa Barbara Humane, the Rudi Schulte Family Foundation and Wendy P. McCaw Foundation.

For more information, please visit AnimalZone.org. To watch AnimalZone on TUBI, go to https://tubitv.com/series/300009908/animalzone

Press contact: Leigh-Anne Anderson, Anderson-PR, Tel. 310 990 5752, [email protected]

