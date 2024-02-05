ANIMATED SERIES PLIM PLIM REACHES ITS HIGHEST-EVER GLOBAL VIEWS

This vibrant animated series enters new territories around the world and expands its presence in Latin America

MIAMI, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids Universe announced today that its animated preschool series Plim Plim has reached 34.7 billion lifetime views, with over 800 million monthly views, across its YouTube channels in six languages worldwide – its highest views ever, led by its Spanish-language channel's impressive 29% annual organic growth. The series has recently expanded its broadcast presence to Free-to-Air networks in 10 territories in Latin America, including TV Cultura in Brazil and TV Azteca in Mexico. Additionally, the series Plim Plim, which showcases educational and entertaining content, and highlights positive behaviors for toddlers and preschoolers, also has its own 24-hour cable TV channel in Spanish, El Canal del Payaso Plim Plim, now available in nine Latin American territories.

Guillermo Pino, creator of the animated character Plim Plim, said, "We're immensely proud of the success Plim Plim has achieved to date, thanks to the tireless work of our fantastic team. We can't wait to take the next steps on this exciting journey, as we continue to reach new audiences not only in Latin America, but around the world, with our enriching and educational content for children, which showcases kindness at the heart of every adventure and learning experience."

Plim Plim has reached many milestones in the last 12 months and topped several industry rankings. For example, according to Social Blade's Made for Kids ranking, Plim Plim is the #1 Made for Kids preschool channel in Spanish, and the #7 Made for Kids animated preschool channel in all languages. Based on data from VideoAmigo, Plim Plim is the #1 most-viewed animated preschool channel in Spanish. As of December 2023, Parrot Analytics shows that Plim Plim is the #1 animated preschool property in Demand in Latin America, growing by 25% year over year.*

Along with its Spanish, English, Portuguese, and Russian YouTube channels, Plim Plim has launched new YouTube channels in Italian and Indonesian.

Last year Plim Plim's live shows tour included 55 cities in eight Latin American countries, which over 85,000 people attended. In addition, its high-spirited music greatly increased in popularity last year, growing its monthly Spotify listeners by 63%, managed by ADA, the independent distribution and label services arm of Warner Music Group. One of Plim Plim's songs, A Ram Sam Sam, became a viral hit on TikTok, reaching 2.2 billion streams and inspiring 2.6 million content creations.*

On the consumer products side, Plim Plim partnered in 2023 with Penguin Random House to launch five reading books for children, with impressive sales of over 20,000 copies in six Latin American territories.

* Sources: You Tube/Global Analytics, 2023; Social Blade Made for Kids Ranking, 12 months ending 1/21/2024; VideoAmigo, 12 months ending 1/25/2024; Parrot Analytics, Demand rankings, 2023; Music: Opus December 2023 vs December 2022.

