Animation Collectibles Market Size to Grow by USD 1.23 Billion | Growing Number of Gaming and Animation Character Fan Base to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The growing number of gaming and animation character fan bases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global animation collectibles market. The strong interaction between digital entertainment media and animation movie enthusiasts has resulted in a powerful affection for the game and animation movie character collectibles. The rising affection and an increase in demand for such animation characters have resulted in the launch of animated movie characters and gaming character collectibles. Such a rise in the fan base of animation movies and games is expected to provide high growth opportunities for vendors in the market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The seasonal demand and short life of merchandise are the major challenges hindering the global animation collectibles market growth. Efficient merchandising management is critical for retailers. Merchandising retailers manage thousands of items across numerous product lines and categories. Therefore, merchandise planning should be conducted in accordance with demand forecasts for the products, as such products are not fixed for different seasons. Retailers pre-stock most of the movie-related merchandise to stay ahead of competitors. However, retailers may end up buying too much inventory, resulting in deadstock if the movie fails. Such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample Report right here!

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The animation collectibles market report is segmented by Distribution channel (specialty stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, department stores, and online retailers) and Geography (APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

The specialty stores distribution channel segment held the largest animation collectibles market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing sales of these collectibles from the independent retail stores that exclusively offer products in a single category. They generally sell branded animation collectibles and have traditionally been the principal shopping destination for parents.

North America will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for animation collectibles market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The growing number of gaming and animation character fan bases will facilitate the animation collectibles market growth in North America over the forecast period.

View sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Hasbro Inc.



JAKKS Pacific Inc.



LEGO System AS



Mattel Inc.



MGA Entertainment Inc.



Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd.



Ravensburger AG



Spin Master Corp.



TOMY Co. Ltd.



VTech Holdings Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Luxury Handbags Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Rugby Apparel Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Animation Collectibles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4.11% Market growth 2021-2025 $1.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., MGA Entertainment Inc., Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd., Ravensburger AG, Spin Master Corp., TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Apparel, Accessories, and Luxury Goods

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Department stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Department stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Department stores - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Online retailers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on distribution channels

5.8 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Hasbro Inc.

Exhibit 47: Hasbro Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Hasbro Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Hasbro Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: Hasbro Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 JAKKS Pacific Inc.

Exhibit 51: JAKKS Pacific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: JAKKS Pacific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 53: JAKKS Pacific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: JAKKS Pacific Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 LEGO System AS

Exhibit 55: LEGO System AS - Overview



Exhibit 56: LEGO System AS - Product and service



Exhibit 57: LEGO System AS - Key offerings

10.6 Mattel Inc.

Exhibit 58: Mattel Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Mattel Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Mattel Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Mattel Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 MGA Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 62: MGA Entertainment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: MGA Entertainment Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: MGA Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 68: Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Ravensburger AG

Exhibit 69: Ravensburger AG - Overview



Exhibit 70: Ravensburger AG - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Ravensburger AG - Key offerings

10.10 Spin Master Corp.

Exhibit 72: Spin Master Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Spin Master Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Spin Master Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Spin Master Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 TOMY Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 76: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 VTech Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 80: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio