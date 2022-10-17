Animation Diversity Program Aims to Increase Diversity in Animation, With the Help of Leading Animation Studios

A new diversity program backed by Framestore, Foundry, The Mill, Ghost VFX/Streamline Media, and Zoic Studios aims to improve diversity in the animation industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The animation industry has a diversity problem. A USC Annenberg report from 2019 shows that women held 19% of key roles in top animated films from 2014-2018. Women of color held 7% of those key roles.

The industry needs more initiatives to fix its diversity issue. That's why the Academy of Animated Art , an animation e-learning company, has teamed up with the non-profit ACCESS:VFX and leading animation studios, including Framestore , Foundry , The Mill , Zoic Studios , and Ghost VFX , to found its Diversity Action Initiative.

The Academy of Animated Art Diversity Action Initiative provides training and resources to children and teens interested in exploring animation regardless of their background, race, gender, or economic situation.

The program aims to:

Introduce animation to children with diverse backgrounds. The industry lacks diverse role models. With the Diversity Action Program, we open up the world of animation to underrepresented groups.

Make animation accessible to children who have limited resources to learn animation on their own. Animation is expensive and requires hardware and software. The program offers those tools to participants.

Fight prejudices in the industry. Bias still exists in the industry. The Initiative aims to fight those prejudices.

So far, close to a hundred students in Brooklyn, Harlem, Washington Heights, and the Bronx have been sponsored through the initiative and we're looking forward to many more thanks to our sponsors.

Jasmine Katatikarn, founder of the Academy of Animated Art, says: "We are excited to bring new creative outlets to a younger generation and want to thank our sponsors for seeing the big picture vision and long-term impact that this program creates."

