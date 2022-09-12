Animation Market to Receive USD 481,998.66 Billion Globally with CAGR Growth of 5.3% by 2029, Industry Shares, Size, Trends, Demand and Revenue Analysis

BERLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled as "Global Animation Market" with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. A wide ranging Animation market report is the outcome of continual efforts guided by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts, and brilliant researchers. In this business report a meticulous investment analysis is given which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the market players. They work with respect to detailed and thorough research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs. The report makes businesses well acquainted with insightful knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. Businesses can assertively use the data, statistics, research, and insights about the market covered in the superior market report to make decisions about business strategies and to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI).

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the animation market is expected to reach the value of USD 481,998.66 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. "Global OTT" accounts for the largest offering segment in the animation market. Global OTT revenue stream is increasing over the years because of the increase in internet penetration across the world and advancement of technology which is utilized to develop high precision IoT network. The animation market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Market Insights:-

This animation market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Animation is a method of photographing successive drawings, models, or even puppets, to create an illusion of movement in a sequence. Animation creates a simulation of movement created by a series of pictures. Animation involves the exploitation and management of still images to generate the illusion of movement. Animation allows storytellers in unique ways. Animation is important because it enables us to tell stories and communicate emotions and ideas in a unique, easy-to-perceived way for both small children and adults. Animation helps to connect people throughout the world in a way that sometimes writing and live-action films cannot. Animated movies appeal to a broad range of audiences. There are different types of animation such as:

Traditional Animation

2D Animation (Vector-based)

3D Animation

Motion Graphics

Stop Motion

Key Market Players:

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc,

Sony Pictures Digital Productions Inc.,

DREAMWORKS ANIMATION,

TOEI ANIMATION CO., LTD.,

Disney,

Paramount,

NETFLIX,

AARDMAN ANIMATIONS LTD,

OLM, Inc.,

Madman Entertainment Pty. Ltd.,

Kyoto Animation Co.,Ltd.,

Pierrot Co.,Ltd.,

BluBlu Studios,

NIPPON ANIMATION CO., LTD.,

SUNRISE,

Pixeldust Framestore,

Illumination Mac Guff,

LAIKA, LLC

and MPC Film among others.

Drivers

Rise in trend of animated films and daily soaps

The animated content is growing at a healthy rate across the globe because of which the broadcasters are increasing the interest towards the launching of animated shows and the daily soaps for the children is gaining a huge demand which has resulted in increasing the launch of new daily soaps. Thus, the rising trend of animated films and daily soaps, acts as a major driver for the growth of the global animation market.

Rapid growth of the animation industry

The pandemic has helped the people to explore new avenues of entertainment because of which OTT platforms has emerged as a trending entertainment platform. The rise of OTT has positively influenced the animation industry with a growth in viewership especially for children's content. Nowadays, OTT is playing a major role in the entertainment industry and has helped to advance VFX and animation technologies. Thus, the worldwide animation industry is growing day by day which promotes the growth of the global animation market and acts as a driver for the growth of the market.

Rise in trend of 3D animation

The popularity of computers has increased, the 3D animation market has started evolving and gained an important role in the entertainment sector as it enables to tell stories and express emotions and ideas more clearly with correct descriptions. Moreover, most of the companies use 3D animations to present their ideas and product models. The commercial usage of 3D animation has several benefits of improving the sharing ability, credibility, and provides better engagement system and many others.

Increased usage of smartphones and internet penetration

The huge number of smartphone users worldwide that impacts the adoption of animated content through smartphones which drives the market growth. China, India, and U.S. are the countries which are noted with the increased number of smartphone users. Thus, the increasing adoption of animated content through smartphone devices and internet services across the globe due to the current pandemic situation acts as a driving factor for the growth of the market.

Recent Development

In January 2020, AARDMAN ANIMATIONS LTD along with Greenpeace launched a powerful new animated film to highlight the plight of the world's oceans. This newly launched animated film highlights the global ocean crisis. This has helped the company to generate more revenue and enhance its offerings to grow in the market

Global Animation Market Scope

The Animation market is segmented on the basis of revenue stream. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Revenue Stream

OTT

Advertising

Sale of Tickets

Others

Global Animation Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The animation market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, revenue stream industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the animation market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, Philippines, Rest of Global (APAC) in the Global (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is expected to dominate the animation market. In North America, the U.S. is expected to dominate the market due to the shifted focus of businesses from conventional modes of advertising to digital services.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Animation Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Animation Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Animation Market Segmentation By Revenue Stream

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

