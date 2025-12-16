ANIMATION NOTABLES TO DISCUSS 'A NIGHT OF UPA: MID-CENTURY MODERN ANIMATION CLASSICS ON THE BIG SCREEN!'

Thursday, January 15, 2026 - Old Town Music Hall

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A stellar group of animation notables has been assembled to discuss A Night of UPA: Mid-Century Modern Animation Classic on the Big Screen! on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond Street, El Segundo, CA. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with panel discussion at 7 p.m. Seating is limited and tickets are just $10. For tickets and other event information, please visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-of-upa-mid-century-modern-animation-classics-panel-discussion-tickets-1977915105324

The evening will feature several well-known figures in animation and include Jerry Beck, animation historian and owner of the website Animation Scoop; Sylvie BosRau, granddaughter of UPA co-founder, Stephen Bosustow; Jorge R. Gutierrez, filmmaker, The Book of Life; David Silverman, director, The Simpsons; Tom Sito, animation director/historian; and Kevin Schreck, documentary filmmaker, Kevin Schreck Productions.

Featuring some of UPA's most memorable shorts, such as Gerald McBoing-Boing (1950), Rooty Toot Toot (1951), and the first appearance of Mr. Magoo in Ragtime Bear (1949), this will be a night to remember and a true delight in seeing these creative visions in a historic venue with its Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Pipe Organ.

"UPA changed the course of animation during the 20th Century as the studio's influence is still being felt in practically every film and series made ever since," says Jerry Beck. "This tribute to the artists and their films, 75 years since winning their first Oscar for Gerald McBoing-Boing, is long overdue. An important reminder of the pioneers and their projects that shaped the medium, which is more popular today than ever before."

"UPA is a name that many animation aficionados recognize, but its films remain rarely seen and appreciated," says Kevin Schreck, documentary filmmaker. "I am honored to join an amazing lineup of speakers to help celebrate the legacy of this revolutionary studio which has been underrepresented for far too long."

This event is organized by Director/Producer Kevin Schreck, Kevin Schreck Productions (Persistence of Vision, Antarctic Voyage, Enongo) an award-winning documentary filmmaker whose work spans genres, time periods and continents, and Inanimate LLC/Tim Finn, who is Executive Producer of Atomic Abe, a popular YouTube channel with video essays on television and film, and owner of Hub Comics, a brick and mortar book shop near Boston.

