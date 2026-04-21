ANIME BOSTON 2026 DELIVERS WICKED FUN WEEKEND AS CONVENTION CELEBRATES ITS LARGEST EVENT YET

Yoko Kanno, Hyūganatsu, and a Passionate Fan Community Power Over 700 Hours of Programming at the Hynes Convention Center and Sheraton Hotel

BOSTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 3 through April 5, Anime Boston, the largest anime convention in the Northeast, welcomed over 27,000 anime fans and industry professionals from across New England and around the world for a vibrant weekend celebrating Japanese animation, comics, and pop culture. Now in its 24th year since launching in 2003, the fan-run convention once again filled the Hynes Convention Center and Sheraton Hotel with cosplayers, gamers, artists, and anime enthusiasts eager to experience three days of panels, performances, gaming, and community, marking the largest event in the convention's history.

© 2026 New England Anime Society, Inc. / David Lockhart, Anime Boston 2026

"Having been part of Anime Boston for many years, it's been amazing to watch it grow year after year in both scale and impact," said Andrew Davis, President of the New England Anime Society. "What started as friends sharing a love for all things anime has become something that now brings in tens of thousands of people from around the world, while still staying deeply connected to its community roots. Our goal moving forward is to continue growing the event and expanding what it can offer, while making sure we never lose what makes Anime Boston special in the first place."

Anime Boston 2026 welcomed 27,055 unique attendees, with peak turnstile attendance reaching 56,531 entries, marking one of the convention's strongest years to date. In addition to celebrating anime, manga, and gaming, the event also demonstrated the generosity and spirit of its community. Through its annual charity partnership, attendees helped raise $18,373, while the convention's blood drive collected more than 50 units of blood for local medical needs.

"Anime Boston 2026 was a really special weekend for us, and the energy throughout the whole convention was incredible to see," said Omega Au, Chair of Anime Boston. "From fans traveling from all around the world to spend a weekend with us, to the volunteers who put in countless hours behind the scenes to help us come back better every year, it truly feels like a community that's as woven into the Boston identity as a Red Sox Opening Day at Fenway."

Across the weekend, Anime Boston featured over 700 hours of programming, including panels, concerts, cosplay showcases, gaming lounges, and fan-driven events. Attendees explored a bustling Dealer's Hall with vendors from across the country, as well as an expansive Artist Alley highlighting independent creators and illustrators throughout the anime and manga community.

This year's guest roster included internationally renowned composer Yoko Kanno, celebrated for her work on Cowboy Bebop and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, as well as author Hyūganatsu, creator of the beloved light novel series The Apothecary Diaries, who made their first-ever U.S. convention appearance at Anime Boston 2026.

During one of her panels, Hyūganatsu engaged fans in a playful moment of fan theory and series lore, humorously contributing to fan discussion by confirming the blood types of main characters Maomao and Jinshi as A and B, respectively, noting the symbolic connection to "AB" for Anime Boston.

Additional guests included illustrator and watercolor artist Sakizo, who made her first U.S. convention appearance at Anime Boston. The convention also welcomed talents from Hololive Production, with Nerissa Ravencroft and Koseki Bijou of hololive English -Advent- appearing for a special panel, meet-and-greet sessions, and the fan-favorite SUPER KARAOKE PARTY! event.

Anime Boston will return to the Hynes Convention Center from May 28 through May 30, 2027, celebrating 25 years since the convention's founding in 2003, continuing its long-standing tradition of bringing together anime fans, creators, and industry voices in one of the largest celebrations of Japanese pop culture in the Northeastern United States.

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About Anime Boston

Anime Boston is New England's premier annual three-day convention celebrating Japanese animation, manga, and pop culture. The most recent event, Anime Boston 2026, was held from Friday, April 3rd through Sunday, April 5th at the Hynes Convention Center and Sheraton Boston Hotel. As the flagship celebration of the New England Anime Society, the convention brings together tens of thousands of fans for a weekend of workshops, screenings, and community building in the heart of Boston. For updates and information regarding future events, visit http://www.animeboston.com.

About New England Anime Society, Inc.

The New England Anime Society, Inc. (NEAS) is a Massachusetts-based nonprofit organization founded in 2001. As the parent organization of Anime Boston, NEAS is dedicated to furthering public understanding and appreciation of Japanese society, as well as the global culture it has inspired, through respectful and inclusive study and celebration. By bridging the gap between traditional Japanese culture and the modern fandom community, NEAS fosters an environment where diverse perspectives are honored and celebrated. Visit http://www.neanime.org for organizational news and initiatives.

SOURCE New England Anime Society, Inc.