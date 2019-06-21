Anime Expo 2019 Thrills Fans Of Japanese Pop Culture During Four-Day Show In Los Angeles

"We are super excited with the AX 2019 line-up and know our fans will find plenty of events and activities to entertain and keep them engaged through-out the four-day show. From the exclusive screening of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution and the impressive works from world-renowned composer Yoshihiro Ike, to crowd favorites like the Fashion Show and all of the fabulous cosplay, we encourage AX 2019 attendees to sample it all - creating many amazing and lasting memories," said Ray Chiang, CEO of The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation, AX's organizer.

AX 2019 features 400+ exhibitors, 19 premieres, 500+ artists and hundreds of hours of programming, as well as multiple programming tracks like Culture Day, Family Day and Career Day, many interactive events and 22 Guests of Honor and 100+ industry appearances.

Keeping things mobile and with so many cool events to see, AX makes it easy for fans to know when and where to be with their own App. The Anime Expo 2019 Mobile App is a virtual tour guide - turning a phone into a digital companion, accompanying fans on their journey while providing guidance and information about everything AX! Fans with smartphone access can get up-to-date schedule information, maps, guest information, exhibitor list, artist alley list, and more.

AX 2019 offers four-full days and nights jammed-packed with panel discussions, live performances and special appearances. Here are some must-see events:

4DX Anime Film Fest (July 3 & July 4 Regal LA Live Theater): At the first annual 4DX Anime Film Fest experience exclusive screenings of Detective Conan: Zero The Enforcer, Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative) and Mobile Suit Gundam 00 the MOVIE – A Wakening of the Trailblazer- enhanced with immersive, multi-sensory 4DX motion and environmental effects! In addition, a 30-minute Q&A panel with screenwriter and cast follows the Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative) screening to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the series.

Music Galore: From DJ's, dance and AMVs to live concerts and karaoke, it wouldn't be AX without plenty of music-related events to choose from. Two musts: Yoshihiro Ike: Anime Soundtrack World (July 7, 12:30 – 2:30 pm, Main Events/Hall B): This international debut concert by legendary composer and musician Yoshihiro Ike is sure to awe the audience. Ike is one of the most recognized music composers in Japan, having worked on more than 100 titles in the last 20 years. School idol group Aqours makes a return appearance with LOVE LIVE! SUNSHINE!! Aqours World LoveLive! in LA 〜BRAND NEW WAVE〜 (July 5, 7 p.m. & July 6, 1 p.m., The NOVO).

Artist Alley (Kentia Hall): A must-see are the more than 500 artists who showcase a variety of handmade creations for sale to attendees, including original artwork, prints, crafts, clothing and comic collections in what is the largest gathering of amateur and semi-professional artists at any convention. This year's featured artists are Shinnosuke Uchida, the world's only wall-manga live paint artist, and LA-based pop culture artist Jared Yamahata.

Anime Expo Fashion Show (July 5, 12:30 – 3 p.m., Live Programing 1/Petree Hall): Japan is home to many of the most cutting-edge, fashion-forward trends in the world. AX takes pride in showcasing and introducing a variety of designers and their creations to the American market. Throughout the years, AX has featured authentic Japanese clothing brands, as well as a new generation of models and this year AX is honored to have Michelle Nguyen Bradley MC the Fashion Show. Designers include: h. NAOTO, Acryl CANDY, HYPLAND, amnesiA¶menesiA, Metamorphose and Hot Topic. In addition, in The Annex attendees are able to meet and get an autograph or photo from the designers and models, and shop each brand's offerings.

Charity Auction (July 7, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in Live Programming 3 (408 AB): AX is proud to give its support to a very worthy local organization Terasaki Budokan, and encourages fans to stop by the auction and bid on items donated by AX 2019 Guests of Honor, and anime-related vendors and companies that will include signed merchandise, memorabilia, and original artwork. Terasaki Budokan's mission is to provide a facility in Downtown Los Angeles for youth, families and seniors that offers sports, community activities and opportunities to connect visitors to Japanese American culture and to a vibrant, sustainable Little Tokyo. Last year's Charity Auction raised nearly $18,000.

Masquerade & World Cosplay Summit US Finals (costumes) (July 6, 8 – 11 p.m. Main Events/Hall B): AX encourages and embraces cosplay and the AX Masquerade is a celebration of cosplay and performance competition steeped in history of more than 20 years. AX is excited to welcome all of the performers who are hoping to win the US preliminary for World Cosplay Summit.

Gaming (Entertainment Hall): With more than 200 gaming stations, including eGaming and eSports arenas, tabletop, mobile and arcade games, AX 2019 delivers the latest from Dream League, PUBG, KONAMI, Fate/Grand Order and others. With tournaments, learn-to-play, and free-play sessions, there's something for everyone at all skill levels in the tabletop games section. eGaming fans can compete with Xbox, Nintendo, Playstation consoles, plus an arcade section to compete with others or just have fun. Additionally, fans can join the biggest names in the industry as they unveil their latest projects and releases during panels and workshops.

During all show days, attendees who can't fit everything into their schedule can connect to the Anime Expo Livestream channel to watch events in LP1/Petree Hall and exclusive interviews. For more information regarding Anime Expo please visit www.anime-expo.org. For additional news and assets visit http://anime-expo.vporoom.com/.

* More than 350,000 turnstile for all show days; over 110,000 uniques

