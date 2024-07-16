Anime Market Expands with Warner Bros.'s New Ventures and Blackstone's $1.7B Manga Investment, Finds Maximize Market Research

PUNE, India, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Anime Market size was valued at USD 29.33 Billion in 2023 and the total Anime revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 55.37 Billion.

Reports on competitive analyses encompass company overviews, financial performances, product portfolios, and strategies of key players in the Anime market. To assess strengths and weaknesses, a comprehensive SWOT analysis was conducted, while a PESTLE analysis was carried out to understand the impact of macroeconomic factors on the market. Also, the report includes detailed analyses of investments made by market players to enhance their global presence.

The research methodology utilized in analysing the Anime market encompasses a thorough approach that combines primary data which is often collected through surveys, interviews, and focus groups with industry experts and stakeholders such as anime studios, merchandise manufacturers, licensors and distributors, retailers, advertisers and regulatory bodies. This allows for firsthand insights into market trends, consumer behaviour, and regulatory challenges and secondary research utilizing reports from government sources, industry publications, and financial statements. Market sizing and forecasting techniques are employed alongside competitive analysis to provide valuable insights into the market landscape. It also includes trade balance, market entry strategies, costs in different region, technology adoption, regulatory framework, compliance requirements and customer demographics which makes it an investor's guide. The report encompasses type, Distribution Channel, Origin, segments and their analysis, which elucidates their influence on the market. The estimation methodology often adopts a bottom-up approach to accurately determine market sizes.

Global Anime Market 2023-2030: Key Highlights

Market Size in 2023: USD 29.33 Bn Market Size in 2030: USD 55.37 Bn CAGR: 9.5 % Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Base Year: 2023

Historic Market Size 2017-2023

CAGR of the market during 2024-2030

Detailed information on factors that will assist Anime market growth during the next seven years.

An estimation of the Anime market size and the impact of country's GDP on Anime market.

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour.

The growth of the Anime market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies.

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of Anime companies.

Competitive Landscape

The Anime Market includes the presence of several global as well as regional key players. A few prominent players that offer Anime in the market are Bones Inc. (Tokyo, Japan), Kyoto Animation Co. (Japan), Madhouse Inc. (Tokyo, Japan), Production I.G. (Tokyo, Japan) Toei Animation Co. (Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo), P.A.Works, Inc. (Toyama, Japan), Pierrot Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), Sunrise Inc. (Tokyo, Japan), Studio Ghibli (Tokyo, Japan) and others.

What's New: Recent Additions and Updates

Expansion into Southeast Asia , South America , and Africa .

, , and . Localization efforts for new markets.

Technological Advancements

New Streaming Partnerships and Platforms

Innovative Marketing Strategies

Financial Performance and Investment

Consumer Behavior and Trends

Regulatory Changes and Challenges

Consumer Technology Integration.

Market Overview

The MMR Report for 2020-2021 reveals that the global anime market shrank by 3.5% in 2020, marking its first decline in 11 years due to COVID-19. Japan's domestic market declined by 9.7%, while the overseas market grew, driven by significant investments from North America and China, despite China's stringent regulations posing risks. Although production is booming, higher costs and labour shortages present challenges, with efforts underway to address these issues and improve working conditions. Small studios continue to struggle, but the report highlights the anime industry's resilience and underscores both opportunities and challenges ahead.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, the Japanese anime industry is growing, according to Anime Industry Report 2022. At the TIFFCOM conference, Anime Industry Report Editor-in-Chief Masuda Hiromichi and TIFF Japan Animation Department Programming Advisor Fujitsu Ryota said the industry peaked overall 2021 with USD 18.4 billion. This growth, encompassing TV, film, streaming, video, goods, amusements, music, foreign sales, and live entertainment, marked a 9% increase over the previous peak in 2019. While the pandemic caused a setback in 2020, the industry rebounded strongly in 2021.

Anime and manga are growing in popularity worldwide, further fuelled by epidemics. Recent investments by Warner Bros. and Blackstone's reservation highlights the growing interest in the anime industry. The Warner Bros. plans to expand its anime portfolio with adaptations such as Suicide Squad Isekai, aiming to capitalize on the anime's expanding fan base. Blackstone's $1.7 billion investment in Infocom, which now owns Mecha Comics, underscores the economic power of manga. The move establishes Blackstone as a major player in the manga market, emphasizing revenue potential through creation and merchandising. In addition, the trend toward live adaptations of popular anime series such as Netflix's One Piece and the upcoming Naruto movie shows anime's growing influence on Western tastes. With these developments, the future of anime and manga looks strong, driven by strategic investments and expanding global demand.

In conclusion, the demand for anime is constantly increasing worldwide, driven by factors such as the use of new media and technology, which have increased the speed and accessibility of Japanese animation. The Maximize Market Research report captures these trends in detail across various regions. It provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, consumer preferences and competitive landscape in each category. This comprehensive perspective provides stakeholders with valuable information to navigate opportunities and challenges, and ensures strategic decisions for sustainable growth in the global Anime market.

Segment Overview

MMR has segmented the market based on

By Type

T.V

Movie

Video

Merchandising

Music

Pachinko

Live Entertainment

Internet Distribution

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Origin

Comics

Computer Based

By Type, the merchandising segment dominated the global anime market with the highest share of 30% of the total market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. Anime merchandise like t-shirts, keychains, posters, and miniatures are becoming increasingly popular among the young population. Additionally, this product is accessible for purchase through a range of online and offline platforms, offering consumers greater accessibility. As a result, collecting figurines, keychains, t-shirts, and other anime character products is becoming popular, boosting segment growth.

Music, animation, clothing, novels, and Japanese anime merchandise brought Japanese culture to Indonesia. Japanese anime merchandise is often seen for sale at fashion shows featuring clothing brands called Nihon SF Taikai. In addition to the festival, it can also be found in the distribution of anime merchandise, as well as online anime merchandise retailers. Online sales of anime merchandise are on the rise as it becomes easier for the general public to purchase. Posters, pins, key chains, bookmarks, Cosplay costumes, and other anime-related items can be purchased.

Detailed segmentation values for each segment and explanations for growth are provided in the final report.

Geography Overview

The Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) region held the market of 25% and dominated the market in 2023. The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.65% during the forecast period. China, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia are expected to benefit from the market growth owing to the rapid growth of anime and cartoon content among the upcoming generation. Furthermore, the use of advanced technologies to enhance the discovery of anime content is expected to boost the revenue of the industry.

Japan alone held the largest market share of 44% of the total share and dominated the global anime market in 2023. The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% and is expected to maintain its dominance by end of the forecast period. Animation is a huge industry that is extremely popular all over the world. Almost everyone is familiar with the animated series created by Disney, Pixar and anime. Young kids today, they grew up watching animated cartoons. The field of animation is very popular in Japan. Anime refers to animated films and series produced in Japan. The anime industry has been very successful in Japan as well as globally. Japan is known as an animation studio mecca. There are about 625 animation studios in Japan, and more than 540 in Tokyo alone.

Topps has launched its Animex collectible cards with a major Shinobi Army convention in Mumbai, India, making it the first anime collectible card series in the country. The event for the Naruto series was a 'Tops Animex on Wheels' mobile festival, where cosplayers roamed the city to interact with fans. The launch included live unboxing events, exciting prizes and exclusive items, which gave anime enthusiasts a sense of community. The pre-registration success of Cards highlights the growing influence of anime culture in India. This brand is a milestone, celebrating anime culture and connecting with its passionate fans.

In the final report, past and future numbers and explanations are incorporated seamlessly to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Global Anime market.

