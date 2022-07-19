Anime market is predicted to grow US$ 52,996.6 Mn by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing Popularity and The Rising Sales of Anime Content to Drive Market Growth. Japan is the leading region in the anime market. By application, live entertainment segment is expected to dominate the market. Growing preference of OTT platforms for viewing entertainment content is a key driver as well as accelerant for demand in the anime market

NEWARK, Del., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anime market is expected to be worth US$ 25,624 million in 2022 and US$ 52,996.6 million by 2032, with a 7.5 percent CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Increasing OTT platform preference for viewing entertainment content is expected to be a key driver driving demand for anime content throughout the forecast period. The increasing number of anime production companies and film artists also adds to the expansion of the anime market share.

Recent trends in the anime market that are driving the sales of anime content include advancements in computer animation techniques. Anime creators have reduced production costs by utilising developing technologies. The number of production businesses active in the global anime market has increased dramatically, creating numerous market growth opportunities.

The increasing propensity of millennials to watch anime content, as well as the rise in disposable incomes in emerging economies, have created opportunities for growth in the anime market.

As a result of the rapid expansion of distribution channels such as Crunchyroll, Daisuki, Netflix, and Amazon, among others, the anime market has gained a stunning number of new consumers. The availability of live entertainment and internet streaming of such content has resulted in a surge in popularity of anime.

Furthermore, the increasing usage of cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in anime games to improve the overall gaming experience bodes well for the expansion of the anime market size.

Anime entertainment is becoming increasingly popular all around the world. Some of the most popular anime series are Naruto, One Piece, Hunter X Hunter, and Dragon Ball Z. Anime comics, also known as manga, are growing in popularity among anime fans all around the world.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Between 2022 and 2032, the live entertainment segment is predicted to lead the anime market with a share of 8,366.3 Mn and rise at a CAGR of 9%.

Furthermore, merchandising accounted for more than 29 percent of worldwide revenue in 2021 and is likely to expand in the anime industry throughout the forecast period.

The online distribution category is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Rising sales of anime material via application games and internet streaming platforms, particularly in overseas markets, are expected to fuel segment growth.

In 2021, Japan has the largest market share of more than 43.0 percent and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the projected period. Japan is renowned as a hotspot for animation studios. In Japan , there are roughly 622 animation studios, with over 542 in Tokyo alone.

has the largest market share of more than 43.0 percent and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the projected period. is renowned as a hotspot for animation studios. In , there are roughly 622 animation studios, with over 542 in alone. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) regional market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2032, owing to the region's growing fan base for anime content.

"The rising popularity of anime content is expected to propel the anime market forward over the forecast period. The development of anime games, as well as the growing demand for online anime content distribution, which accounts for a significant portion of anime sales, are expected to drive anime market growth."- Future Market Insights Analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The presence of multiple players in the anime market makes it more competitive. The number of item distributors and manufacturers in the anime sector has grown dramatically in recent years. As merchandising and licensing items became more competitive, the value chain in the global anime market expanded.

The growing number of creative content owners licensing their anime productions and gaming characters to a small number of distributors and manufacturers is driving up revenue in the merchandising and licensing market.

The following companies are among the major players in the global anime market: Production I.G, Inc., Madhouse Inc., Kyoto Animation Co., Ltd., Toei Animation Co., Ltd., and Bones Inc.

Recent Developments in Anime Market:

Netflix partnered with six Japanese anime developers, including Shin Kibayashi , Otsuichi, Mari Yamazaki , CLAMP, Yasuo Ohtagaki, and Tow Ubukata, to deliver original anime content in February 2020 .

, Otsuichi, , CLAMP, Yasuo Ohtagaki, and Tow Ubukata, to deliver original anime content in . Masterpiece Studio, a developer of 3-dimensional creative and animation software platforms, has announced the release of a free edition of Masterpiece Studio Pro in November 2021 . The advanced platform would offer artists and independent producers a full VR creative suite for deploying 3-dimensional products and characters for animations, games, and metaverse.

. The advanced platform would offer artists and independent producers a full VR creative suite for deploying 3-dimensional products and characters for animations, games, and metaverse. In March 2022 , Kinetix, a deep technology firm, partnered with Adobe, the pioneer of 3D Animation, to make 3D Animation Aided by Artificial Intelligence (AI) broadly available to creators.

Key Segments Covered in Anime Industry Research

By Application:

T.V.

Movie

Video

Internet Distribution

Merchandising

Music

Pachinko

Live Entertainment

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

About the Technology Division at Future Market Insights

The Technology team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analysing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

