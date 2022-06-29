Anime Village Launches MyAnimeVillage.com, Introduces Blockchain Evangelist, Russell Korus, as Key Advisor

CARMEL, Ind., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anime Village, a social Metaverse company built for fans of Anime, Manga, and gaming, is excited to announce the launch of its user-facing site, MyAnimeVillage.com.

Showcasing the company's Metaverse, Avatars and other characters, products and services, the site gives much more detail concerning what makes this platform different and most importantly, what's in store for fans around the world.

Adamanto Village 555

"This is a huge step for us at AV as we're now able to share our vision with fans and Metaverse leaders," says Anime Village CEO and Founder, Gary Phillips. "We've been telling the AV story for months now, and this is an opportunity to give some great insights into what we're doing and the impact we'll be making."

AV is also pleased to announce that it has joined forced with one of the premier voices in the blockchain movement, Russell Korus, who will be serving as a key Advisor. Russell has been a leader in the space since 2014 and is recognized as a 'crypto evangelist.' His knowledge of the blockchain and the positive impact it can have on people's lives will be crucial to AV's ability to deliver on its promise of a fun, safe and secure Metaverse.

"I'm excited to join the Anime Village team for a few key reasons," Mt. Korus says, "Most notably, their unique approach to the Metaverse with their story-driven approach, and their commitment to a decentralized Internet that's inclusive, safe and respects the personal data of all users. We're looking forward to creating something truly great for everyone to enjoy."

Anime Village's co-founder and Chief Lore officer is also excited to have someone of Russell Korus' stature join the team, as well as introducing a whole new way to explore this newest iteration of the Internet, "Our take [on the Metaverse] is definitely distinctive and most of all, a whole lot of fun with its ties to the wonderful worlds of Anime and Manga. Partnering with Russell allows us to make sure that we're being true to the spirit and nature of Web3, which is creating a trusted environment that allows users to experience their passions safely and securely, while making sure their creations and purchases are owned 100% by them."

The next big step for AV will be the release of its first series of NFTs, which feature Shin'ichi Tanso, the chief protagonist of its upcoming all-original Manga series, Adamanto the Unbreakable. This will be followed by another NFT series showcasing AV's Metaverse guide, Suki and then, the company's token listing and IDO invitation. Updates will be released on MyAnimeVillage.com along with the company's social channels in the coming weeks.

From building, buying and selling in the Metaverse and socializing on a one-of-a-kind entertainment platform to NFTs, all-original Manga, custom Avatars, RPGs and more — Anime Village is all about having fun and taking engagement to the next level. Cut to the chase — we're uniting storytelling with the power of Web3 to create a whole new way for fans to experience and share their love for Anime, Manga, and gaming!

