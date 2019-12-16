Anime's Favorite Superheroes Return To The Big Screen In Early 2020 In "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising"

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the record-breaking launch of "My Hero Academia" Season 4, Funimation® Films, the theatrical division of Sony Pictures Television's Funimation, announced today its acquisition of the new feature film "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" from Toho Co Ltd. Funimation will release "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising," the second film from the hit My Hero Academia franchise, as a limited theatrical engagement in both Japanese (English subtitles) and English dub. The movie will open in early 2020 in more than 1,000 theaters across the U.S. and Canada.

Last year's release of "My Hero Academia: Two Heroes," the first ever film from the franchise, was a huge hit with U.S. and Canadian audiences and screened in 556 U.S. and Canadian theaters during its release, which included a two-week extended run to meet overwhelming ticket demand from fans. When "My Hero Academia: Two Heroes" finally closed, it grossed an astounding $5,768,366 at the box office and ranked #10 on the Top 10 list of highest grossing domestic anime films of all time – surpassing "The Wind Rises" ($5.2M) by legendary director Hayao Miyazaki.

Movie Synopsis

The number one hero anime is back in theaters for a battle beyond anything fans have ever seen! Class 1-A visits Nabu Island where they finally get to do some real hero work. The place is so peaceful that it's more like a vacation … until they're attacked by a villain with an unfathomable Quirk! His power is eerily familiar, and it looks like Shigaraki had a hand in the plan. But with All Might retired and citizens' lives on the line, there's no time for questions. Deku and his friends are the next generation of heroes, and they're the island's only hope.

About Funimation

Funimation, a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Television, is a global leader in the world of anime. A fully integrated, next-generation entertainment studio, the company's fan-first philosophy is anchored in its omnichannel approach to its immersive offerings. From streaming and home entertainment to theatrical distribution and broadcast, Funimation's commitment to character-driven storytelling, combined with tech innovation and key distribution partnerships, provides audiences with multiple and meaningful touchpoints to connect with this immersive world. The company's next generation streaming service provides subscribers with instant access to their favorite sub and dub shows in ad-free HD on the widest array of platforms – including smartphones, tablets, TVs and gaming consoles. Funimation Films, the theatrical division of Funimation, acquires and distributes both anime and live action movies from prominent international filmmakers that appeal to the interests and passion of all types of fans. For more information about Funimation, visit funimation.com.

