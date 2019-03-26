Animoca Brands partners with Formula 1® to develop "F1® Delta Time" blockchain game

F1 ® is considered to be the pinnacle of motorsport, and is the world's most popular annual sporting series. It has a global footprint, hosting 21 races in 21 countries across five continents. During the nine months of racing per year, F1 attracts 1.6 billion television viewers, 506 million fans and 4.1 million race attendees. The sport boasts the world's most valuable sporting fanbase and attracts highly prestigious companies as sponsors, including Pirelli, DHL, Rolex, Emirates and Heineken, among various others. Its broadcast partners include Sky, Fox Sports, and ESPN.

In 2016, F1 was acquired by Liberty Media, a multinational company with operations in 30 countries. Since the acquisition, Liberty Media is growing the sport and improving the fan experience through partnerships with the world's most innovative companies, significant investments in new technologies, and widening access to content and deeper fan engagement.

As part of the licencing agreement, Animoca Brands will assist in driving fan engagement by developing and publishing the blockchain game F1 Delta Time. The game will have a collectible component based on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as well as a racing component utilising those NFTs. The first phase of the game, featuring NFTs based on Formula 1 intellectual property, will be launched on 10 May 2019.

Animoca Brands believes that the licensing agreement can considerably broaden the Company's consumer reach, and it aims to drive growth and product uptake by leveraging the significant brand power of Formula 1.

Yat Siu, co-founder and chairman of Animoca Brands said: "Securing a partnership to make blockchain games with Formula 1 - one of the most recognised brands in sport - is a notable achievement. We will leverage Formula 1's considerable global reach to drive product uptake and revenue growth as together we seek to increase consumer exposure to blockchain."

The pre-launch web site for F1 Delta Time is now live at www.f1deltatime.com , offering product news and updates, a countdown to the game's launch, and free in-game gifts.

Animoca Brands (ASX: AB1) leverages gamification, blockchain, and artificial intelligence technologies to develop and publish a broad portfolio of mobile products including games such as The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes as well as products based on popular intellectual properties such as Garfield, Snoopy, Thomas & Friends™, Ever After High and Doraemon. Animoca Brands is the exclusive China distributor of CryptoKitties. The Company is based in Hong Kong, Canada, Finland, and Argentina. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or get updates by following Animoca Brands on Facebook or Twitter .

