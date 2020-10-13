Animoto Launches Video Advertising Solution for Amazon Advertising Sponsored Brands and OTT Video

Animoto has optimized its platform for creating high-performant Amazon Advertising video ads. Tweet this

Animoto Templates Maximize Return on Investment

SoCozy, a haircare company for children, is part of a growing number of brands finding success with Animoto's templates. The haircare company's last Sponsored Brands video campaign resulted in a $2.47 return on ad spend (ROAS) for every dollar spent. The video ads surpassed standard benchmark rates.

"The videos created using Animoto were crisp, on message, and professional. Plus, they met Amazon Advertising's requirements" said Hasan Ansari, CEO of SoCozy. "Besides just the metrics, we are confident that the videos also helped introduce our brand to a large audience, thereby increasing awareness, and elevating the brand."

Traditionally, vendors spend a minimum of several thousand dollars on a single 15-second ad, with little ability to adjust the video in real time. With its subscription-based service, Animoto cuts video costs significantly. That empowers brands like SoCozy to maximize their ROI by directing their dollars to posting ads.

Quick and Easy Solution for Non-technical Amazon Sellers

To post a video, sellers must meet Amazon Advertising's Sponsored Brands and OTT video guidelines. Animoto works closely with Amazon Advertising to ensure its templates meet those guidelines. Each template is regularly updated and ready to share. For sellers and vendors, creating a video is as simple as adding their assets, branding and logo.

About Animoto:

Animoto's award-winning online video maker makes it easy for anyone to drag and drop their way to powerful and professional marketing videos. The company's certified partnerships with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and the Small Business Administration give it unique insight into the changing social media and business landscape, which may be why more than 1 million businesses around the world have used Animoto to create marketing videos that stand out on social media and beyond.

Founded in 2006, Animoto has offices in New York City and San Francisco. For more information, visit http://animoto.com. Animoto is a registered trademark of Animoto Inc. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

