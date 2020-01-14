Animoto Named One of the Best Places to Work in NYC for 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Animoto, the company that makes it easy for anyone to create professional marketing videos, today announced it was included on Built In NYC's 2020 list of Best Places to Work. Built In's list rates companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. This is the second year in a row Animoto has been named to this prestigious list. Animoto was also included in Built In's list of Best Small Companies to Work For in 2020.

"At Animoto, we take great pride in building a culture that fosters individual growth, values diverse voices, and rewards open, honest communication. We're thrilled to have our values recognized by Built In NYC," said Brad Jefferson, CEO and co-founder of Animoto.

Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and Co-Founder of Built In, said, "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2020 honorees. Built In aims to change lives by connecting talented tech professionals with jobs they were born to do. These companies have become part of that mission because they stand for more than just the work they're doing. They stand for their people and purpose."

She added, "We also extend our gratitude. These companies exemplify what it means to be an employer of choice for today's purpose-driven tech workforce. Writing about them inspires us daily and, in terms of our offering, gives us total confidence that the professionals who visit our websites will find work that gives them a strong sense of professional and personal meaning."

To learn more about Animoto's culture and career opportunities, please visit Animoto's About Us page.

About Animoto

Animoto's award-winning online video maker makes it easy for anyone to drag and drop their way to powerful and professional marketing videos. The company's certified partnerships with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, and the Small Business Administration give it unique insight into the changing social media and business landscape, which may be why more than 1 million businesses around the world have used Animoto to create marketing videos that stand out on social media and beyond.

Founded in 2006, Animoto has offices in New York City and San Francisco. For more information, visit http://animoto.com. Animoto is a registered trademark of Animoto Inc. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Built In

Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the US, Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month and, in 2019, the company hit a milestone, serving 1,100 companies annually. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help professionals grow in their careers.

National Site: BuiltIn.com

Local Sites: BuiltInChicago.com | BuiltInLA.com | BuiltInColorado.com | BuiltInAustin.com | BuiltInNYC.com | BuiltInBoston.com | BuiltInSeattle.com | BuiltInSF.com

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY

Built In's list rates companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

Public Relations Contact

Jessica Rozario-Ospino

jess@animoto.com

SOURCE Animoto

Related Links

https://animoto.com

