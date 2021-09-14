Animoto Once Again Listed on Crain's New York Business 2021 Best Places to Work in NYC
Award-winning video company prides itself on building and maintaining a culture that thrives through it all.
Sep 14, 2021, 08:14 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Animoto, the company that makes it easy for anyone to create professional marketing videos, today announced it has landed a coveted spot on the "100 Best Places to Work in New York City in 2021" list by leading business publication Crain's New York Business. Consistently moving the needle for company culture, Animoto paves the way for others in the technology landscape. The video company makes concerted efforts to maintain a strong culture despite shifting office and employee experience norms post-2020.
Crain's partners with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm, to calculate rankings based on a weighted employee survey and an employer questionnaire. Respondents of the Crain's survey assess a variety of categories including work environment, leadership, benefits, and company culture. This is the fourth time Animoto has been named to this prestigious list, in addition to being included in Built In NYC's 2020 and 2021 lists of Best Places to Work and Best Small Companies to Work For.
"Animoto just celebrated our 15th birthday, and the reason we've stood the test of time is by being intentional about investing in our people and our culture. We recognize that our strength and success as a business is rooted in our people," said Brad Jefferson, CEO and co-founder of Animoto. "Our team takes great pride in building a culture that fosters individual growth, values diverse voices, and rewards open, honest communication. We're thrilled to have our virtues recognized by Crain's."
With over 15 years in the video industry, the team has learned that the work to build a great workplace is never truly done. The Animoto team is intentional about listening to its employees and customers to work together toward radical growth.
About Animoto:
Animoto's award-winning online video maker makes it easy for anyone to drag and drop their way to powerful and professional marketing videos. The company's certified partnerships with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and the Small Business Administration give it unique insight into the changing social media and business landscape. That's why more than 1 million businesses around the world have used Animoto to create marketing videos that stand out on social media and beyond.
Founded in 2006, Animoto is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit http://animoto.com. Animoto is a registered trademark of Animoto Inc. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
