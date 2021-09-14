Animoto Once Again Listed on Crain's New York Business 2021 Best Places to Work in NYC

Award-winning video company prides itself on building and maintaining a culture that thrives through it all. Tweet this

"Animoto just celebrated our 15th birthday, and the reason we've stood the test of time is by being intentional about investing in our people and our culture. We recognize that our strength and success as a business is rooted in our people," said Brad Jefferson, CEO and co-founder of Animoto. "Our team takes great pride in building a culture that fosters individual growth, values diverse voices, and rewards open, honest communication. We're thrilled to have our virtues recognized by Crain's."

With over 15 years in the video industry, the team has learned that the work to build a great workplace is never truly done. The Animoto team is intentional about listening to its employees and customers to work together toward radical growth.

To learn more about Animoto's culture and career opportunities, please visit Animoto's About Us page.

About Animoto:

Animoto's award-winning online video maker makes it easy for anyone to drag and drop their way to powerful and professional marketing videos. The company's certified partnerships with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and the Small Business Administration give it unique insight into the changing social media and business landscape. That's why more than 1 million businesses around the world have used Animoto to create marketing videos that stand out on social media and beyond.

Founded in 2006, Animoto is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit http://animoto.com . Animoto is a registered trademark of Animoto Inc. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Public Relations Contact

Jessica Rozario-Ospino

[email protected]

Related Links

https://animoto.com

SOURCE Animoto

Related Links

https://animoto.com/

