Animoto Releases Video Marketing Best Practices for Major Social Media Networks

As video on social media continues to become more prevalent, marketers and small businesses are responding by becoming resourceful video marketers themselves. Animoto's "2017 State of Social Video Report" uncovered that 92 percent of businesses creating marketing videos for social media are doing so by repurposing content that they already have. Consumers are responding to the influx of marketing videos on major social networks with their wallets. In the same report, it was found that 64 percent of consumers say watching a marketing video on Facebook had influenced a purchase decision in the last month.

"Businesses—and not just large corporations—have the opportunity to build their brands and acquire new customers with video on social media. Many of our customers have become successful video advertisers and video publishers by incorporating these best practices into their social media strategies. We've released this cheat sheet so that all businesses can attract and connect with audiences through the undeniable power of video," said Animoto co-founder and Chief Video Officer, Jason Hsiao.

Marketing video tips for major social platforms:

Go square for Facebook: Square videos take up 78 percent more space in the News Feed than landscape videos. Create square videos to optimize for the mobile experience.

Avoid the hard sell on Facebook: Drive more engagement with content that educates, inspires, and entertains rather than content that's just about your product or service.

Plan for intent and educate on YouTube: What are your potential customers interested in or already searching for? Create longer videos—two minutes or longer—that educate and are useful to those potential customers.

Keep it short and choose a cover image on Instagram: Since Instagram videos loop, it's best to keep videos under 30 seconds. Also, remember to set a cover image for your videos. Once published, cover images can't be updated.

"The Social Media Video Cheat Sheet" can be downloaded for free through Animoto's Resource Center.

About Animoto

Animoto's award-winning online video maker makes it easy for anyone to drag and drop their way to powerful and professional marketing videos. The company's certified partnerships with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and the Small Business Administration give it unique insight into the changing social media and business landscape, which may be why more than 1 million businesses around the world have used Animoto to create marketing videos that stand out on social media and beyond.

Founded in 2006, Animoto has offices in New York City and San Francisco. For more information, visit http://animoto.com. Animoto is a registered trademark of Animoto Inc. Other names may be of trademarks of their respective owners.

