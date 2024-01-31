Animoto Reveals Top Video Trends for Businesses in 2024

News provided by

Animoto

31 Jan, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Animoto, a video editing platform that makes it easy for anyone to create professional videos for marketing, sales, internal communications and more, reported new survey results that showed the impact of video on today's businesses. The online video-maker shared its "2024's Top Business Video Trends" report that details how businesses use video, where they are seeing success, and how video will evolve in 2024.

Top Business Video Trends of 2024. Animoto surveyed 400 business professionals to reveal the biggest video trends of the year!
Businesses are Making More Videos Than Ever
A massive 90% of businesses surveyed said they make videos at least once a week. Additionally, one third of those said they make a video every day. And there are no signs of slowing – 86% said they plan to make even more videos in 2024.

Beyond Marketing: Video's Rise in the Workplace
Historically, businesses primarily created marketing and promotional videos. Now, with the transition to remote and hybrid work, there's a growing trend of using video in the workplace to improve communication and employee engagement.

Last year, the top video made by businesses was a tie between training and advertising videos, followed closely by:

  • Customer support videos
  • Sales videos
  • About us videos

The #1 Goal: Engagement Over Everything
Across the organization, business professionals said that their top priorities are engaging with customers and employees, and they have the tools to do it. A unanimous 100% of those surveyed expressed confidence that video boosts employee engagement.

"Businesses are placing their confidence in video to connect and engage not just with their customers, but with their entire teams," said Brad Jefferson, CEO and co-Founder of Animoto. "They've shown us that in 2024, video is the gold standard for business communications."

To illustrate the research and results, Animoto published a comprehensive infographic on their site. Additional business video trends and in-depth insights can be found here.

Methodology:
Animoto surveyed individuals from 400 different U.S. businesses to learn about how they currently use video and plan to use video in their organizations. These individuals used video in their day-to-day work, but video creation was not a part of their primary job responsibilities.

About Animoto:
Animoto's award-winning online video maker makes it easy for anyone to drag and drop their way to powerful and professional videos for marketing, sales, internal communications, and more. The company's certified partnerships with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and the Small Business Administration give it unique insight into the changing video marketing and business landscape. With over 16 years of experience, more than 1 million users around the world have used Animoto to create videos to grow their businesses.

Founded in 2006, Animoto is now a fully remote workplace and was named one of the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Built In. For more information, visit http://animoto.com. Animoto is a registered trademark of Animoto Inc. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Public Relations Contact

Sally Sargood
[email protected]

SOURCE Animoto

