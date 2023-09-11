Aniplex Inc. announces Witch on the Holy Night Steam® release on December 14th, 2023 during Aniplex Online Fest 2023
11 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET
TYPE-MOON's classic visual novel is woven into life in brilliant hues and rich sounds.
TOKYO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During this year's Aniplex Online Fest, Aniplex Inc. announced that visual novel Witch on the Holy Night will be coming to Steam® later this year. Witch on the Holy Night was released earlier this year and being the first TYPE-MOON visual novel to receive an English localization, the release was met with tremendous support from the fans. Backed by popular demand, fans will now be able to enjoy Witch on the Holy Night on Steam®.
Steam® store URL
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2052410
Promotion Trailer
https://youtu.be/vF-ufWNtZ88
Release date:
Steam®: December 14, 2023 JST
PlayStation®4 and Nintendo Switch™: Available Now
Platforms:
Steam®
PlayStation®4
Nintendo Switch™
Game Information
Title: WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT
Platforms: Steam®, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™
Languages: English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese
Official website: mahoyo-en.com
Official Twitter account: @mahoyo_game
Genre: Visual novel
Copyright: ©TYPE-MOON
Sold by: TYPE-MOON
Published by: Aniplex Inc.
"PlayStation," "PlayStation Store," and "PS4" are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
Nintendo Switch and Nintendo eShop are trademarks of Nintendo.
©2023 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.
©TYPE-MOON
