Aniplex Inc. announces Witch on the Holy Night Steam® release on December 14th, 2023 during Aniplex Online Fest 2023

TYPE-MOON's classic visual novel is woven into life in brilliant hues and rich sounds.

TOKYO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During this year's Aniplex Online Fest, Aniplex Inc. announced that visual novel Witch on the Holy Night will be coming to Steam® later this year. Witch on the Holy Night was released earlier this year and being the first TYPE-MOON visual novel to receive an English localization, the release was met with tremendous support from the fans. Backed by popular demand, fans will now be able to enjoy Witch on the Holy Night on Steam®.

Steam® store URL

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2052410

Promotion Trailer

https://youtu.be/vF-ufWNtZ88

Release date:

Steam®: December 14, 2023 JST

PlayStation®4 and Nintendo Switch™: Available Now

Platforms:

Steam®

PlayStation®4

Nintendo Switch™

Game Information

Title: WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT

Platforms: Steam®, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™

Languages: English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Official website: mahoyo-en.com

Official Twitter account: @mahoyo_game

Genre: Visual novel

Copyright: ©TYPE-MOON

Sold by: TYPE-MOON

Published by: Aniplex Inc.

"PlayStation," "PlayStation Store," and "PS4" are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo eShop are trademarks of Nintendo.

©2023 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

©TYPE-MOON

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206549/Aniplex_Inc_WitchPhoto.jpg

SOURCE Aniplex Inc.