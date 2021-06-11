Aniplex Online Fest 2021 Announces Hosts, Special Guests, and Additional Programming

Aniplex Online Fest 2021 will also present a special program highlighting upcoming shows from Aniplex, including the highly anticipated The Honor at Magic High School, 86 EIGHTY-SIX, The Case Study of Vanitas, VISUAL PRISON, Ranking of Kings, BUILD_DIVIDE -#000000- CODE BLACK, and The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace.

In addition to performances from renowned anime musical acts Aimer, ClariS, LiSA, ReoNa, and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk], the online event will feature an electrifying DJ performance from DJ Kazu.

For more information on Aniplex Online Fest 2021, visit: https://aniplex-online-fest.com/en/

[ About Aniplex Online Fest 2021 ]

Event Name: Aniplex Online Fest 2021

Date: Saturday July 3, 2021, 6 PM – Midnight (PDT)*

Organizer: Aniplex Inc.

Co-sponsored by: Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.

Streaming: YouTube (Free)

Website: https://aniplex-online-fest.com/en/

*Streaming time is subject to change.

SOURCE Aniplex

