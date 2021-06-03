Aniplex Online Fest 2021 Announces Music Artist Line-Up

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniplex Online Fest 2021 is excited to announce the line-up of music artists that will be featured in the online event from Aniplex over the July 4th weekend. Musical acts will include some of the biggest names in anime music, including Aimer, ClariS, LiSA, ReoNa, and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]. The online event, which saw over 800,000 viewers from all over the world in July 2020, will feature programming from popular Aniplex shows, music performances, and more on YouTube for free on Saturday, July 3, 2021 (PDT).