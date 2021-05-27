Aniplex Online Fest 2021 Returns this Summer Announcing First Round of Programming Line-Up

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniplex of America is thrilled to announce the return of Aniplex Online Fest 2021 on Saturday, July 3, 2021 (PDT). After the successful inaugural event in July 2020, which welcomed over 800,000 viewers from all over the world, Aniplex Online Fest is scheduled to feature programming from popular Aniplex shows, performances from the biggest musical acts, and more, streaming worldwide for free this summer.