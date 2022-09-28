Anisa International, the Pioneer of Cruelty-Free Beauty Brush Design and Manufacturing, Celebrates 30 Years in Business

The Female-Led Company Reflects on Three Decades as the Main Innovator in the Expansive Makeup and Skincare Brush Industry

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anisa International is proud to celebrate their 30th anniversary as the pioneers in makeup and skincare brush innovation. The three decades of success for the company founded by Anisa Telwar Kaicker has reached this banner accomplishment thanks to its collaborative spirit, trusted partnerships, and commitment to the planet, innovation, and social advocacy.

Anisa Telwar Kaicker

Founded in 1992 with humble beginnings, Anisa International is the only self-funded and female-owned cosmetic brush manufacturer in the world. With a mission to produce cutting-edge, responsibly made, cruelty-free and highly effective brushes for internationally recognized partners in the beauty industry, the company is the industry's most trusted leader in cosmetic brush design and manufacturing. Anisa attributes their global success to their unique awareness of product formulation pairing with brush shapes and fibers, which enables brands to pave the way for trendsetting brushes. Thanks to the innovative spirit fueled by their founder, the enterprise has grown to leverage 67 patented designs, 28 patent-pending designs, a multitude of industry accolades, its own manufacturing facilities, and over 400 employees globally. Working with more than half of the world's most influential brands, Anisa International currently produces 65% of brushes currently rated 4.9 stars or higher on Sephora.com, and currently working with an impressive 700+ brand customers on their roster. Needless to say, if you have a makeup brush, there is a high likelihood it was made by Anisa International.

"We are ecstatic to celebrate three decades of successes generated by a vision to make better beauty tools. Through collaborative design and an understanding of today's consumer, we will continue to bring our partners visions to life as we enter our fourth decade," said Anisa Telwar Kaicker, CEO & Founder. In addition to their business-to-business company, Telwar Kaicker founded her own direct-to-consumer brush brand, ANISA Beauty, in 2019 – combining her vast experience in brush manufacturing with innovative design solutions.

Telwar Kaicker continued, "As we look ahead, we are working diligently to deepen our quality control and commitment to the environment. When I first began selling brushes 30 years ago, I never imagined the changes that would affect an industry that first refused to stray from animal fibers. Having developed patented cruelty-free fibers that work with today's advanced beauty products, we're putting our planet first. Product integrity remains our top priority. We will continue to pinpoint areas of our business where we can be even more environmentally friendly, to benefit both ourselves and our partners for years to come."

Telwar Kaicker's commitment to philanthropy, diversity, and inclusion remain top priorities for her businesses. Both Anisa International and ANISA Beauty donate percentages of yearly profits to organizations including Lifeline, The Fernbank Museum, Atlanta Mission, and Families First. Their internal team is 95% female and 45% POC, with goals of furthering internal diversification on a continuous basis.

Anisa International looks forward to a strong 2022 with impressive growth, focusing on furthering their sustainability efforts and cultivating strong business practices. The business is set to play a monumental role in cosmetic brush design and development for many more decades to come. On September 29th, the company will officially commemorate their 30th year in business with an Atlanta-based event to celebrate the past three decades as they look towards the next 30 years of innovations in product, nurturing its corporate culture, maintaining strong business partnerships, advancements in sustainability, and betterment of responsible manufacturing practices.

About Anisa International:

Driven by her entrepreneurial spirit, Anisa Telwar Kaicker founded Anisa International in 1992. Under her leadership, the company has been recognized as a leader in innovative design and manufacturing of cosmetic brushes. Serving the world's top beauty brands, Anisa International creates application solutions to address emerging skincare and makeup trends that exceed consumer expectations. A true innovator, the company has more than 90 patented and patent-pending designs, and two US-owned manufacturing facilities in China focused on social and environmental responsibility. Anisa International produces millions of brushes each year for hundreds of customers around the globe.

About Anisa Telwar Kaicker – CEO & Founder of Anisa International and ANISA Beauty:

With instrumental industry experience spanning over 30 years, Anisa continues to lead both Anisa International and ANISA Beauty to unparalleled heights. Her journey began in 1992 when she started selling brushes to some of the biggest brands in beauty. In 2003, Anisa acquired her own facility, knowing she could produce better brushes if they were created internally – resulting in over 90 patented and patent-pending brushes. Her own line of makeup brushes, ANISA Beauty was founded in 2019 and combines Anisa's 30+ years of brush manufacturing experience into a contemporary line of sustainably made makeup and skincare applicators. To learn more about Anisa Telwar Kaicker and her journey building Anisa International and ANISA Beauty, see here.

SOURCE Anisa International, ANISA Beauty