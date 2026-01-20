ANISOPTERA.IO LAUNCHES DRAGONFLY: NO-CODE PHYSICAL AI PLATFORM THAT TURNS RAW VIDEO FOOTAGE INTO REAL-TIME BUSINESS & OPERATIONS INTELLIGENCE

ENTERPRISE-GRADE PLATFORM DEMOCRATIZES DEPLOYMENT, ENABLING NON-TECHNICAL TEAMS TO LAUNCH PHYSICAL AI IN DAYS WHILE PROTECTING DATA PRIVACY.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During CES 2026 Anisoptera.io announced the launch of Dragonfly, a groundbreaking no-code Physical AI platform that transforms live video and sensor data into actionable business intelligence without expensive server infrastructure. The platform was well received among experts, earning a 2026 CES Picks Award for addressing a critical gap in enterprise AI adoption: the ability to deploy advanced vision AI applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively, without data science expertise or costly cloud dependencies.

As enterprises race to implement AI solutions, they face a challenge: cloud AI systems offer powerful analytics but create latency, privacy risks, and escalating costs, while advanced edge computing requires specialized expertise that most organizations lack. Dragonfly resolves this tension by processing data locally at the edge while providing enterprise-grade analytics through an intuitive, no-code interface that enables deployment in 2-4 weeks instead of 6-12 months.

"We're witnessing a fundamental shift in how businesses think about AI deployment," said Sam Ares, CEO and Co-Founder of Anisoptera. "Companies are realizing that expensive cloud server infrastructure isn't just costly, it's unnecessary and creates privacy and latency issues. Dragonfly brings the intelligence to where the data lives, enabling real-time decisions while keeping sensitive information on-premise. More importantly, we've made this accessible to operations teams, not just data scientists."

The $84 Billion Problem: Why Traditional AI Deployment Is Broken

The global market for AI in computer vision is projected to reach $83.6 billion by 2028, yet adoption remains concentrated among tech giants with deep pockets and specialized talent. Mid-market and enterprise organizations face three critical barriers:

Cost Escalation : Cloud-based AI systems incur ongoing bandwidth and processing costs that can exceed $50,000 annually per deployment location

: Cloud-based AI systems incur ongoing bandwidth and processing costs that can exceed $50,000 annually per deployment location Latency Constraints : Round-trip cloud processing introduces 200-500ms delays, making real-time applications impractical for safety-critical or time-sensitive operations

: Round-trip cloud processing introduces 200-500ms delays, making real-time applications impractical for safety-critical or time-sensitive operations Expertise Scarcity: Traditional AI deployment requires data scientists, ML engineers, and DevOps specialists—roles that command $150,000+ salaries and remain in short supply

Proven Results: 50+ Deployments, 3:1 Average ROI

Since its beta launch, Dragonfly has been deployed across 50+ enterprise installations spanning logistics, retail, sustainability, and media operations. Customers report an average 3:1 return on investment, with payback periods typically under six months.

The platform has earned recognition as a Preferred Edge AI Technology Partner at one of the Big Four global consulting firms and maintains a 97% customer satisfaction rate.

Industry Implications: Democratizing Enterprise AI

"Dragonfly's launch arrives at a pivotal moment for enterprise AI adoption. As companies face pressure to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and meet sustainability commitments, the ability to extract insights from physical operations has become a competitive must-have. Yet the complexity and cost of cloud AI deployment have kept these capabilities out of reach for most organizations." Explained Manuel Navarrete, Chief Growth Officer at Anisoptera.

By eliminating the need for data science expertise, expensive cloud server infrastructure, and months-long implementation cycles, Dragonfly opens enterprise-grade computer vision to a dramatically broader market. The platform's no-code approach enables operations managers, facility directors, and business analysts to implement AI solutions directly, shifting AI deployment from IT projects to operational initiatives.

Dragonfly is available now for enterprise deployment globally. The platform is offered through a subscription model that includes hardware, software, deployment support, and ongoing maintenance.

As seen at CES 2026, organizations interested in integrating Dragonfly can request a live demonstration or pilot deployment at https://www.anisoptera.io .

